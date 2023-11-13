Platysmaplasty Market Poised for Growth Amid Growth
Dublin, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “Platysmaplasty Treatment Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report Forecast by Gender (Male, Female), End Use (Cosmetic Surgery Clinic, Hospital), Region and Segment, 2023 – 2030 ” has been added to the report researchandmarkets.com Offering, the market is projected to surge to US$1.89 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023.
key insights:
- Key Demographics: Due to social pressure and beauty standards, the women’s segment remained ahead with 61.1% revenue share in 2022.
- Sector boom: Cosmetic surgery clinics were the top revenue contributor, accounting for the highest CAGR of 7.9%.
- Regional Revenue Leader: North America is expected to lead the 2022 market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure.
Scope of Report:
- In-depth market dynamics, restrictions, growth prospects and competitive analysis.
- Wide segmentation based on gender, end use and region..
Market Report Highlights
- By gender, the women segment had the largest revenue share of 61.1% in 2022. The dominance of the female segment in the market can be attributed to a variety of factors, including societal pressure and the desire to maintain a youthful neck and jaw. Also, adoption and awareness is higher among women
- In terms of end-use, the cosmetic surgery clinics segment had the largest revenue share of 62.0% in 2022 and is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The dominance of this segment can be attributed to several factors, including increasing demand for non-invasive and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures and advancements in technology and techniques.
- In terms of region, North America region dominated the market with the largest revenue share of over 35.4% in 2022. This is because North America has a highly developed health care infrastructure, advanced surgical techniques, and readily available technologies
Main characteristics:
|Report Attribute
|Description
|number of pages
|100
|forecast period
|2022 – 2030
|Estimated market value in 2022 (USD).
|$1.07 billion
|Estimated market value by 2030 (USD).
|$1.89 billion
|compound annual growth rate
|7.5%
|Area covered
|global
Main topics covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. market snapshot
2.2. segment snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. Market Changes, Trends and Scope
3.1. Market segmentation and scope
3.2. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.2.2. Related/Supporting Market Outlook
3.3. Market Trends and Outlook
3.4. market dynamics
3.4.1. Increasing demand for aesthetic procedures
3.4.2. Technological advancements and surgical innovations
3.4.3. Increasing demand for effective thrombectomy/embolectomy devices
3.5. market restraint analysis
3.5.1. high cost of procedures
3.5.2. Potential risks and complications associated with surgery.
3.6. Entry and Growth Potential Mapping 2022
3.7. business environment analysis
3.7.1. SWOT analysis; By factors (political and legal, economic and technological)
3.7.2. Porter’s five forces analysis
3.8. COVID-19 impact analysis
Chapter 4. Platysmaplasty Treatment Market: Gender Segment Analysis
4.1. Platysmoplasty Treatment Market: Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030
4.2. Male
4.3. Woman
Chapter 5. Platysmaplasty Treatment Market: End-Use Segment Analysis
5.1. Platysmaplasty: Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030
5.2. Cosmetic Surgery Clinic
5.3. hospital
Chapter 6. Regional Trade Analysis
Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. company classification
7.2. strategy mapping
7.3. Company Market Share Analysis, 2022
7.4. Company Profile/Listing
- Long Island Plastic Surgical Group
- Dr. Kat Plastic Surgery
- Nazarian Plastic Surgery
- Cadogan Clinic
- Avenue Plastic Surgery
- Istanbul Beauty Center
- Piedmont Plastic Surgery and Dermatology
- Los Angeles Plastic Surgery Clinic
For more information on this report visit here
About ResearchandMarkets.com
ResearchandMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, top companies, new products and latest trends.
-
Global Platysmaplasty Treatment Market
Source: www.globenewswire.com