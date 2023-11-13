Dublin, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “Platysmaplasty Treatment Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report Forecast by Gender (Male, Female), End Use (Cosmetic Surgery Clinic, Hospital), Region and Segment, 2023 – 2030 ” has been added to the report researchandmarkets.com Offering, the market is projected to surge to US$1.89 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023.

key insights:

Key Demographics: Due to social pressure and beauty standards, the women’s segment remained ahead with 61.1% revenue share in 2022.

Due to social pressure and beauty standards, the women’s segment remained ahead with 61.1% revenue share in 2022. Sector boom: Cosmetic surgery clinics were the top revenue contributor, accounting for the highest CAGR of 7.9%.

Cosmetic surgery clinics were the top revenue contributor, accounting for the highest CAGR of 7.9%. Regional Revenue Leader: North America is expected to lead the 2022 market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure.

Scope of Report:

In-depth market dynamics, restrictions, growth prospects and competitive analysis.

Wide segmentation based on gender, end use and region..

Market Report Highlights

By gender, the women segment had the largest revenue share of 61.1% in 2022. The dominance of the female segment in the market can be attributed to a variety of factors, including societal pressure and the desire to maintain a youthful neck and jaw. Also, adoption and awareness is higher among women

In terms of end-use, the cosmetic surgery clinics segment had the largest revenue share of 62.0% in 2022 and is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The dominance of this segment can be attributed to several factors, including increasing demand for non-invasive and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures and advancements in technology and techniques.

In terms of region, North America region dominated the market with the largest revenue share of over 35.4% in 2022. This is because North America has a highly developed health care infrastructure, advanced surgical techniques, and readily available technologies

Main characteristics:

Report Attribute Description number of pages 100 forecast period 2022 – 2030 Estimated market value in 2022 (USD). $1.07 billion Estimated market value by 2030 (USD). $1.89 billion compound annual growth rate 7.5% Area covered global

Main topics covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. market snapshot

2.2. segment snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Market Changes, Trends and Scope

3.1. Market segmentation and scope

3.2. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.2.2. Related/Supporting Market Outlook

3.3. Market Trends and Outlook

3.4. market dynamics

3.4.1. Increasing demand for aesthetic procedures

3.4.2. Technological advancements and surgical innovations

3.4.3. Increasing demand for effective thrombectomy/embolectomy devices

3.5. market restraint analysis

3.5.1. high cost of procedures

3.5.2. Potential risks and complications associated with surgery.

3.6. Entry and Growth Potential Mapping 2022

3.7. business environment analysis

3.7.1. SWOT analysis; By factors (political and legal, economic and technological)

3.7.2. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.8. COVID-19 impact analysis

Chapter 4. Platysmaplasty Treatment Market: Gender Segment Analysis

4.1. Platysmoplasty Treatment Market: Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030

4.2. Male

4.3. Woman

Chapter 5. Platysmaplasty Treatment Market: End-Use Segment Analysis

5.1. Platysmaplasty: Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030

5.2. Cosmetic Surgery Clinic

5.3. hospital

Chapter 6. Regional Trade Analysis

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. company classification

7.2. strategy mapping

7.3. Company Market Share Analysis, 2022

7.4. Company Profile/Listing

Long Island Plastic Surgical Group

Dr. Kat Plastic Surgery

Nazarian Plastic Surgery

Cadogan Clinic

Avenue Plastic Surgery

Istanbul Beauty Center

Piedmont Plastic Surgery and Dermatology

Los Angeles Plastic Surgery Clinic

