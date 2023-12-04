Platypus Finance Hackers Acquitted of All Charges on 'Ethical Hacker' Defense

Individuals accused of masterminding the $8.5 million hack of Platypus Finance, an automated market maker (AMM) protocol on Avalanche in February 2023, have been cleared of criminal charges by a French court, according to Le Monde.

The defendants, identified as Mohammed and his brother Benamar M., were arrested about a week after they attacked the platform.

Defendants push for ‘ethical hacker’ defense

Following the February hack of Platypus Finance, the efforts of crypto investigator ZachXBT and assistance from Binance helped French authorities identify the brothers. Subsequently, 22-year-old Mohammed faced several charges related to the attack, Le Monde reported. His brother, Benamar M., was charged with receiving stolen goods.

Prosecutors initially sought a five-year prison sentence for Mohammed in connection with the criminal charges. However, the defendants were ultimately acquitted after Mohammed presented a defense, identifying himself as an “ethical hacker”. According to the logic, Mohammed expected to receive a bonus of 10% of the total amount as part of his efforts to improve the situation.

During the flash loan attack, Mohammed made a critical mistake that resulted in millions of dollars of stolen funds being inadvertently locked, and only approximately $270,000 was recovered. In response, Platypus Finance executed a counter-hack and recovered $2.4 million in USDC.

The tribunal judges ruled that since Mohammed had used a publicly available smart contract, charges related to unauthorized access to computer systems would not apply. Additionally, the court determined that Mohammed’s use of Platypus’s “emergency withdrawal” smart contract, which contained the vulnerability he exploited, did not constitute fraud.

While dismissing the fraud charges, the tribunal also dropped charges related to money laundering and receiving stolen goods. However, the judges reminded the brothers that Platypus Finance could still bring civil action against them. Although the criminal charges did not stick, the court emphasized that the decision was not a full sanction of his actions.

Flash loan attacks continue

Platypus Finance suffered another attack in October, resulting in the loss of more than $2 million. Blockchain security firm PeckShield immediately notified the community about the hack on October 12, causing the platform to temporarily suspend all pools. On-chain data revealed that the attackers specifically focused on the AVAX-sAVAX liquidity pools.

The hacks on the protocol are not isolated incidents, as other platforms have suffered similar sudden loan attacks in recent months. Some of these are Kyberswap in November, BNB Chain in October, Sturdy Finance in June, and Euler Finance in March, highlighting the challenges and vulnerabilities faced by DeFi platforms in maintaining the security of their protocols.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com