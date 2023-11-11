Plastic credits help clean plastic pollution from our oceans, but experts say they can also lead to greenwashing.

The fight against plastic pollution reached a historic point in June, when more than 170 countries agreed to create the first draft of an international treaty that would regulate the flow of plastic.

With UN International Plastics Treaty Entering the third round of discussions this month, the discussion now focuses on how participating countries will deal with ubiquitous content.

Despite growing public awareness, 11 million tonnes of plastic enters our oceans each year – almost twice the weight of Egypt’s largest pyramid, the Great Pyramid of Giza. According to the United Nations Environment Programme, an estimated 75 to 199 million tonnes of plastic has already reached these marine environments.

I am removing so much plastic Mobilizing environmental funds will be a significant task, which may require a combination of public and private sources to raise the necessary funds.

One possible solution emerging from the private sector is plastic credit. By using money invested by companies in waste collection projects, Plastic Credits helps fund waste management infrastructure in underserved areas.

But some people remain skeptical about plastic credits, especially given their controversial use. offsetting model Seen in the carbon credit market.

How do plastic credits work?

To understand plastic credits, we first need to think about waste in terms of value.

“Some items of trash, if you have enough of them, turn into a resource,” says Joel Tasche, CEO of CleanHub, a start-up that facilitates trash collection around the world with investment from businesses. Is.

,plastic bottles The ones that are made of PET, you can turn them into t-shirts or new bottles, so it’s a product you can sell.

But some waste cannot be recycled, which means it costs more to collect and process it than it can afford.

“A perfect example of a ‘low-value plastic’ is a crisps bag,” says Taschke. “Low-value plastic is easy to identify because it is always a mixed material – for example you have plastic and aluminium. “

off price plastic pollution There is still a need to collect, but it requires someone to pay the bill.

“In countries like Germany and the UK, it is financed mostly by tax money, but globally, it is not available to 2 billion people,” says Taschke.

CleanHub distributes plastic credits tied to projects in remote communities such as the Andaman Islands in the Indian Ocean, where longer, more expensive logistics chains hinder waste collection.

Companies are encouraged to measure how much plastic waste their operations generate, then buy plastic credits that pay an equal amount for what is removed from the environment.

Are plastic credits the same as carbon offsetting?

One advantage of plastic credits over carbon credits is the type of waste that is collected.

“The big difference between plastic and CO2 is that one is a solid and one is in the form of a gas,” says Taschke. “It’s very difficult to prove that a ton of carbon emissions were actually removed, where with plastic waste you collect physical stuff that you can put on a scale.”

But the idea of ​​offsetting will ring alarm bells for those who have witnessed greenwashing carbon credit market.

WWF warns that plastic credits could encourage business-as-usual practices, where companies claim to be “plastic neutral” without reducing plastic in their supply chains.

Christina Jagger, co-founder of environmental consultancy Yunus, questions whether “plastic neutrality” is even achievable.

“If we are talking about big players, it will be impossible for them to fully compensate for this through plastic credits, because there will not be enough players in the market to absorb it,” she says.

Plastic neutrality also ignores the legacy waste already polluting the environment. “You need to look at your entire history.”

Jaeger notes the complexity of measuring the effect of plastic offsetting; While one tonne of CO2 is understood to have similar consequences around the world, plastic pollutionThe effects are localized.

Investing in waste collection in one area would be counterproductive if a company’s activities create plastic pollution elsewhere.

Because of this, Jagger says, the equivalence between plastic and carbon credits is a misnomer.

“The carbon market and the plastic-based market are two completely different things,” she says. “That’s a key issue, that it’s often assumed that they’ll work the same way.”

How can plastic credit be regulated?

By putting a price on low-value waste, plastic credits could put money into the hands of waste pickers on the front lines of the plastic crisis.

“The value of one plastic credit is equal to, say, one ton of plastic waste, and by that it gets so much artificial value that an entrepreneur on the ground sees value in collecting that waste,” explains Tashche.

The problem, according to Jagger, is that plastic credits are currently unregulated and there is no global standard for the equivalent of a credit, whether it’s one plastic bag or one ton of plastic.

The bodies that decide that value often issue credits. “These should be different roles. You need to have a third-party auditor,” she says.

Yet too much regulation can harm this very staff That plastic credit is intended to help.

90 percent of waste pickers globally work in the informal sector, “meaning they don’t have a working contract or a business registration where they have to pay taxes, so these people work for themselves,” explains Jagger. . “Most of them are threatened by poverty – in some cases, extreme poverty.”

If plastic credit distributors insist on formal employment arrangements – which would allow them to monitor working conditions – it could lock out large parts of that workforce.

Particularly vulnerable to tighter regulation, according to a report by Yunus, are “first-mile” waste collectors, who sell waste to other waste pickers or scrap shops.

“If you are putting in place formal agreements, certificates or standards as part of Plastic Credit, those need to be mapped, as they will never be part of such a scheme, they will never meet those due diligence requirements,” says Jagger. Will not complete.” “This is the challenge before you. On the one hand, you need regulation, but that might drive them out.”

disposal of low value plastics

With no way of recycling low-value plastic, companies are faced with two options – landfill or burning it for fuel.

“It’s choosing the lesser evil,” says Tasche. “In our opinion, it’s the lesser evil to use it to generate energy.”

For Cleanhub, cement industry Has become an unlikely partner. The furnaces burn at a minimum of 900°C, making them an ideal incinerator.

“It may seem counterintuitive, but the positive thing about working with the cement industry is that you are changing the existing fuel type,” says Taschke. “You’re replacing coal, which has a higher emissions factor per gigajoule than plastic.”

If plastics are allowed to burn in open landfills, such high temperatures reduce the carcinogenic toxins released from the plastics. “You still produce CO2, there’s no secret about that,” says Taschke. “But you don’t have toxic ash.”

It’s an imperfect solution, Taasche is the first to admit, one that can be solved by innovation – though he says the priority should be redesigning packaging materials.

A blueprint for garbage collection

As a relatively new market, the impact of plastic credit is still limited. “We collected about 6,000 pounds (2,727 kilograms) of plastic waste, which is nothing compared to global plastic production,” says Tashche. This is a drop in the ocean.”

A useful way to think of plastic credit is as a proof of concept. “We can provide waste management to coastal communities with 13,000 households. This kind of change is possible,” he adds. “It serves as a blueprint for scaling things up.”

“Only if it follows the same logic of extended producer responsibility, then yes, it could be a blueprint,” says Jagger. “I only see them as a short-term to mid-term solution if they are regulated.”

Extended producer responsibility (EPR) is a policy that shifts responsibility for the end of life of a product from consumers and waste collectors to its manufacturer.

Now! 20 businesses Companies including oil and gas company Exxon Mobil and plastics packaging maker Dow are responsible for 55 percent of the world’s plastic production. Under EPR, those companies will be responsible for the entire life of that plastic, including its disposal.

But, Jagger warns, cost-adverse companies are unlikely to willingly take on this responsibility. “In any voluntary system, everyone is trying to get rid of it at the lowest cost,” she says. “If it’s being driven by the private sector, it’s driven by the polluter. “It needs to be run by someone who has a neutral position.”

Even with regulation, plastic credits alone cannot eliminate the waste crisis. “The first priority is to limit plastic production,” says Jagger. “We need to go far beyond this single use For new business models that implement repair, reuse, refurbish, remanufacturing.

“Compensation alone is not the solution,” agrees Taschke. “We need to reach a tipping point where on an annual basis we collect more plastic than we put into the market.”

Ultimately, Tashche says, plastic credits are not a “silver bullet,” but rather a fundraising stream that complements plastic removal.

“Whether that money comes from the government, from a mandatory system or from a voluntary plastic credit system, the important thing is that the money comes into the system, which can lead to plastic collection.”

