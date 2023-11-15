Plastic recycling is a lie

Plastic consumption has quadrupled in the last 30 years, and is expected to triple in the next 30 years. Meanwhile, global plastic recycling rates have failed to reach double digits. Less than 10% of all plastic ever produced has been recycled.

While many of us are doing our bit to save the planet and dutifully putting our plastics in the recycling bins – it’s almost a big play. Why? Because recycling bins don’t take your recyclable items to fancy facilities to actually recycle them. In fact, only 5% of US plastic waste is properly recycled. Globally, the plastic recycling rate is a little over 9%, but both of these numbers show that the effort you put into carefully sorting out recyclable items from your trash is almost zero as most of our plastic ends up either in landfills or the environment. ends in.

The carefully guarded promise of recyclability is almost a complete lie manufactured by the plastics industry. They dreamed up recycling to divert our attention from the real issues of plastic pollution. That’s why California’s Attorney General has launched an investigation accusing Big Oil of perpetuating the myth that recycling can solve the plastics crisis through its decades-long disinformation campaign.

California’s Attorney General claims that the fossil fuel industry has benefited economically from misleading the public by promoting the idea that plastics can be recycled, thus misleading the public into purchasing or using products containing plastic. Is motivated to.

Big Oil knew that recycling was not a realistic solution in 1974, when an industry insider revealed that there was no economically viable way of recycling most plastics. So how did the recycling lie catch on? Before we get to that, we have to understand Big Oil and its role in plastic.

Plastic, Big Oil and the Recycling Lie

Big Oil is the name of the largest oil companies in the West – the same oil industry that invests in plastics, which are largely made from petrochemicals. The fossil fuel industry makes $400 billion a year from producing plastics. As energy demand shifts from fossil fuels to renewable energy, this is an industry that recognizes and repeatedly informs its shareholders that future profits will increasingly come from plastic production. In its simplest form, plastic equals profits.

But in the late 1980s, public opinion began to change and surveys showed that an increasing percentage of the general public believed that plastic was harmful to the environment and public health. This widespread concern led Big Oil to spend millions selling the idea that most plastics could actually be recycled. So began a massive disinformation campaign that included the creation of recycling centers ready to deal with the new plastic recycling boom. Many of these plants closed in less than five years.

In 2019, the oil industry launched a billion-dollar campaign, The Alliance to End Plastic Waste, which promoted recycling and cleanup efforts, instead placing limits on plastic production and finding alternatives to plastic. This helped shift the blame for plastic waste from the producer to the consumer.

misuse of recycling symbol

From the combination of these advertising campaigns and the lies of an expanding recycling industry, the Resin Identification Code (RIC) was born – also created by the plastics industry. RICs are numbers from 1 to 7, marked on the bottom of plastic products that tell consumers about the composition of the plastic. This was a brilliant piece of marketing because the industry realized that the average person would see these RIC numbers as proof that there was a huge and viable recycling industry to support. It tricked us into believing that plastic is recyclable.

The truth is, while 30% of numbers 1 and 2 plastics are recycled, numbers 3 to 7 are much more difficult to reuse. In fact, numbers 6 and 7 are almost impossible to recycle.

The RIC symbol was adapted from the Möbius strip-inspired recycling logo consisting of three arrows. there was a three arrow logo In fact It was conceived to promote genuine recycling. But the RIC numbers are purely to trick the public into thinking that recycling is possible and therefore working. Because the three arrow recycling symbol was never trademarked, it has been hijacked by the industry-backed RIC numbering system and has become a tool for lobbyists working for Big Oil.

lobbyists for big oil

The fossil fuel industry has incredibly effective lobbyists who work against plastic bans of any kind at the federal, state, and local levels. More than 1,500 of these lobbyists work together with cities, universities and environmental groups to fight against Fossil fuel industry. Many of the cities that employ these double agent lobbyists are those worst affected by climate change.

The lobbying sector is largely unregulated and prefers to keep details of its clients private. So, an environmental group may work with a lobbyist who is also contracted to work with a member of Big Oil at the same time. However, since there are very few legal restrictions regarding this lobbying scenario, the lobbyist is not required to declare this conflict.

Not all recycling lies

Although the world struggles to recycle plastics, other materials such as aluminium, paper and glass are successfully recycled. Aluminum is one of the most recycled and recyclable materials used today. Recycled aluminum saves producers 95% of the energy required to produce new aluminum. About 75% of all aluminum ever produced is still in use in the US alone.

Another success story of glass recycling. Glass recycling rates in both Germany and Switzerland are around 90%. The US has remained relatively stable with a glass recycling rate around 30%, but higher numbers in Europe show that productive glass recycling can be achieved. Glass recycling also benefits from the fact that it can be done endlessly without loss in quality. Given these statistics, isn’t it time for such materials to be used more extensively once again? Materials like glass and aluminum are really energy efficient because they can be easily recycled.

stop plastic production

today is America Recycle Day, But Americans can’t recycle effectively because of the lie supported by the fossil fuel industry that our most ubiquitous material, plastic, can be effectively recycled. Big Oil assures us that it is okay to continue buying and using plastics because they will be reused, which is not true. We’re inviting you to sign the Global Plastics Treaty petition, calling on the United Nations and governments around the world to cut all fossil fuel-based plastic production by 60% by 2040. The flight, planet vs. plastic, is just beginning – it’s a fight we can’t afford to lose.

Source: www.earthday.org