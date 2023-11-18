Plastic credits are on the table in pollution talks. What are they?

NAIROBI, Kenya >> Two groups seeking reductions in plastic production published a report Friday that was highly critical of plastic credits, calling them a flawed tool that won’t help curb worldwide pollution from the material.

The group – Global Alliance for Plastic Freedom and Incinerator Alternatives – said this is often attributed to corporate greenwashing. They released their report in Nairobi on the sidelines of UN-led talks for a treaty aimed at cutting plastic pollution.

The report looks at two major proponents of plastic credit, Vera and the Plastic Credit Exchange marketplace. Break Free From Plastic analyzed Vera’s publicly available database, and an analysis of the plastic credit exchange market shared by the nonprofit investigative journalism organization SourceMaterials.

Their report cited “serious flaws” in financing, transparency and basic auditing, and said that credits being issued for plastic burned in cement kilns were substituting one type of pollution for another. .

Vera, the world’s leading certifier of carbon offsets, said in a talk at the event that plastic credits could be a tool to raise the money needed to tackle plastic pollution.

“The finance associated with the treaty is as important as its ambition,” Kristen Linscott, senior program officer for plastics policy and markets at Vera, said in a presentation. “Without appropriate financing mechanisms and instruments, even the most ambitious treaty will not be able to deliver its promised impact.”

PCX said in a statement Friday in response to the report that verified plastic credits could help fund collection, transportation and processing of 8 billion tons of legacy plastic pollution, and it believes reducing plastic production is absolutely critical. Is. Its CEO, Sebastien DeGrande, said the report contained “widespread and significant inaccuracies and misrepresentations”, including claims he has already denied.

What are plastic credits?

Plastic credits, sometimes called offsets, work somewhat like the carbon credits that many fossil fuel companies have purchased to offset their greenhouse gas emissions. The concept involves companies or people paying for a specified weight of plastic to be collected anywhere in the world, thereby generating a credit that justifies their production or use of an equivalent amount of plastic.

Nina Kelsey, associate professor of public policy and international affairs at George Washington University, said it is difficult for some companies to accept that their factories will produce less plastic.

“So instead, I’m going to do something that’s a little easier, which is I’m going to pay to remove the same amount of plastic from the world,” she said.

Exchanges are facilitated by accreditors such as Vera, marketplaces such as the Plastic Credit Exchange (PCX), or private companies that trade in credits or organize credit-generating activities. When companies purchase enough plastic credits to offset their plastic footprint over a set period, some may claim plastic neutrality or “net-zero plastic”.

Kelsey, who was not involved in Friday’s report, said that encouraging people to take plastic waste out of the environment is good, but it is not as good as putting less plastic into the environment.

What does the report say?

The report says Vera actually only has one project that is issuing credits, and most of the projects on PCX’s database generate credits from sending waste to be incinerated rather than recycled.

Global Emma Priestland said, “Too often companies are buying credits under the assumption that they will help the environment and remove plastic, when in fact in many cases they are turning plastic pollution into toxic air pollution.” Corporate Campaign Coordinator at Break Free From Plastic.

Philippines-based PCX said co-processing in cement kilns with proper safety measures and monitoring is an eco-friendly alternative to landfills and open burning for non-recyclable plastic waste, and is allowed by governments, especially in places where But where high-level processing takes place. Not available.

The report said some projects are claiming credits for infrastructure built years ago, and there are “serious doubts” about the additionality of Vera’s plastic credit program – a key offsetting concept meaning that credit activities Pays for, in this case waste collection and recycling, this would not happen without financial programs.

Vera, a nonprofit, said Friday that plastic credits in its program are issued for more than one project, and its plastics program allows new or expanded projects to reduce plastic waste after completing a robust development and assessment. Enables issuance of credits for collection or recycling activities. Process. Plastic credits are not a substitute for a company’s responsibility to reduce plastic use and should not be used to continue normal practices, Vera said in a statement.

“The plastic crisis is too large and imminent to be solved by any single solution or mechanism,” the statement said.

The Break Free From Plastic movement and GAIA say plastic offsetting fails to deliver on its original promise of helping companies reduce their impact on the environment, instead burning plastic instead of coal as a type of fossil fuel. Being used as another.

The report concludes, “Businesses that want to operate more sustainably would be better served by reducing the use of plastic in their operations and not attempting to offset it.”

What do plastic credit supporters say?

Vera says plastic credits have many benefits, particularly how they can help keep plastic out of the environment by enabling the creation of good plastic waste collection and recycling infrastructure and capabilities. The company also says the money raised from waste collection and recycling credits can generate income for the “informal waste sector” – people who pick up waste – and provide them with safe working conditions.

At Vera’s event in Nairobi, Linscott said plastic credits could help low- and middle-income countries obtain financing to install and expand waste management infrastructure and that the program would help increase global recycling collection and recycling capacity. Helps.

“There are more benefits than just collecting or recycling plastic,” he said.

Vera also refuted claims that plastic credits are a greenwashing tool or the wrong solution.

“Much of the knee-jerk reaction or greenwashing perception comes from the assumption that plastic credits are the perfect solution,” Linscott said. “Plastic credits are just a tool to make a difference in this world where we hope we live where there is no plastic pollution.”

The Plastic Credit Exchange says its mission is to accelerate the transition to a circular economy and build a future where no plastic waste ends up in nature. It is one of many solutions to plastic waste, it said in a statement.

It says, “PCX does not see ‘burning plastic’ as a ‘solution’ to plastic waste.” “We advocate responsible waste management practices that comply with international standards and prioritize high-end solutions wherever possible.”

What do the opponents say?

Environmentalists argue that issuing credits for plastic burned in incinerators and cement kilns encourages its burning – thereby spreading more toxic chemicals into the environment.

“Plastic credits create a new problem because pollutants become more dispersed and they become invisible,” said Yuyun Ismawati, senior advisor at the Nexus3 Foundation and a plastics advisor at the international pollutant eradication network Plastics. Ismawati is advocating for communities in Indonesia affected by pollution from the plastic credit project there.

Environmental policymakers view plastic credits as a strategy for companies that rely on single-use plastics to avoid changing their business models.

“They’re going to push back against the ban because you’re taking away their income,” said Neil Tangri, GAIA’s director of science and policy, who contributed to the report. “There is a competition here and they don’t recognize the dynamics they are creating.

Are plastic credits included in the pollution treaty?

Not in the current draft text, but it is discussed.

Negotiators are charged with developing the first international, legally binding treaty on plastic pollution on land and sea. The meeting in Nairobi is the third in a condensed program of five meetings with the aim of concluding negotiations by the end of next year. Most of the world’s countries, petrochemical companies, environmentalists and others affected by pollution are participating in the talks.

McDermott reported from Providence, Rhode Island.

