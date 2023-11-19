Plaschke: Make room for Lincoln Riley on the hot seat as his USC honeymoon is over

USC coach Lincoln Riley looks at the replay board during Saturday’s 38-20 loss to rival UCLA at the Coliseum. The Trojans finished the regular season losing five of their last six games. (Gina Frazee/Los Angeles Times)

Memo to UCLA coach Chip Kelly on the hot seat.

scoot over.

Make room for Lincoln Riley.

The two men met in the crosstown rivalry on Saturday, yet only one of their teams came through.

Only one of their teams really cared about their biggest game of the season. Only one of their teams played with desperation, fought with fury, competed with heart.

This was a struggling team with a struggling leader who could be fired the next week, not a privileged team with a glamorous boss who was just getting started.

This was an obscure team that had spent many years in obscurity, not the famous, talented and star team with a quarterback that had won the Heisman Trophy last season.

It was UCLA 38, USC 20, in a game that wasn’t that close with a message that couldn’t be more clear.

Lincoln Riley, your honeymoon is over.

This is a terrible loss for you. This depressing season is upon you. The pulsating heat from a fan base that doesn’t accept mediocrity is now completely upon you.

Two seasons after arriving in town as a celebrated acquisition who was supposed to return the Trojans to greatness, Riley couldn’t even convince his team to play hard or smart against the most important opponent on its schedule.

Since going 11-1 to start his USC career, Riley is 7-7. Sink your teeth into it. Does anyone have a number for Clay Helton?

Since giving away the Heisman to Caleb Williams, Riley has basically ruined Williams’ repeat season with a terrible defense, an underutilized running attack and a series of big-game embarrassments.

Notre Dame was blown up. Shocked by Utah. Rolled by Washington. Dominion of Oregon. And now it is, giving up 38 points to a Bruins offense that had a combined total of 17 points the past two weeks against Arizona and Arizona State.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is hugged by USC backup quarterback Miller Moss during the final moments of a 38–20 loss to UCLA. USC quarterback Caleb Williams leaps from the pocket to avoid UCLA defensive linemen Gabriel Murphy (11) and Liatu Latu during Saturday’s loss. USC coach Lincoln Riley claps while watching pregame warmups at the Coliseum on Saturday.

Of course, congratulations to UCLA’s Kelly for calling his team’s best play at the most important moment. It was written here last week that Kelly should be fired due to his mediocre resume, and nothing here changes that opinion, but he should be given credit for fighting to the end.

Meanwhile, after this debacle, some are wondering if perhaps Riley’s tenure should be just as tenuous.

Not quite, but close.

After playing in a few shells of the USC bowl game, which would amount to little more than grabbing money with a swag bag, Riley will face bigger and tougher questions in his third season.

Confidence that he can answer them is rapidly diminishing.

Williams is eligible for one more season, but he’s headed to the NFL, so Riley will need to create another star quarterback out of a little bit of Miller Moss, a little bit of Malachi Nelson, and a whole bunch of nothing. Good luck getting a top transfer to join this mess.

Riley will also need to build on a running game that was inconsistent all season before finishing with three net yards against the Bruins. Three! seriously. Three!

Then there’s his biggest challenge, a defense that he allowed to disgrace his program this season because of its loyalty to coordinator and close friend Alex Grinch. Well, the Grinch got fired and who knows? The Trojans still allowed the Bruins to roll up 199 rushing yards in a game that felt finished after UCLA took a 14–0 lead in the first quarter.

There are so many challenges waiting in the wings, it’s fair to wonder if Riley is ready for them all. He’s great with the quarterback but with everyone else? Not so much. Does he have the ability to fundamentally change his philosophy and expand his expertise? Does he have the bandwidth? Does he have inspiration?

Some are thinking that perhaps this is the right time for Riley to make the long-overdue jump to the NFL, especially since a losing team like the Chicago Bears may be in the market to make not only Williams the first pick, but also his Hire Riley to join together.

Of course, there’s also the consideration that this season has seriously damaged his immediate NFL hopes. When he left his first job at Oklahoma to rebuild USC, it was his first chance to show that he could direct a program that would rise from the ashes. This was his first chance to show that he was a complete head coach and not just a quarterback whisperer. So far he has failed miserably in this regard.

Whether he goes or not, Riley is definitely welcoming him here, and he knows it.

After Saturday’s game, he threw himself on his Trojan sword and literally swore he would get better. This was while he was speaking directly to an increasingly suspicious Trojan family, trying to convince them to abandon him.

For some people, it may already be too late.

“It is extremely disappointing to end this way. …I know our guys are disappointed, the coaches are disappointed, I’m disappointed, I know our fans are disappointed and they should be,” Riley said.

“There is no excuse. It’s below what we expected, it’s below standard, and I have to do a much better job. I have it all and I will do everything I can to make sure this thing gets where it needs to be.”

After a game in which USC committed three turnovers and gave up four sacks while UCLA’s defensive line constantly pressured Williams, Riley was asked if he could do more during this final regular season stretch of five losses in six games. Could have done.

he said yes. Good thing, because his coaching performance said yes.

“To not give ourselves an opportunity like today is unacceptable,” Riley said. “So I have to be better. There’s no way to look at it and say I did any kind of good job and that resulted in what we got in the second half of the season. So I have to get better in every possible way.”

Agreed, in every possible way.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams sits on the bench during the final moments of Saturday’s 38-20 loss to UCLA. (Gina Frazee/Los Angeles Times)

One of the many ways Relay can improve is to make its players, some of whom are well paid, more accountable.

After Saturday’s game, for the third time this season, Williams did not speak to reporters. He threw for 384 yards and a touchdown with an interception, but here he is remembered for publicly supporting his frustrated teammates and refusing to accept any responsibility after his last game as a Trojan. Will go.

It was another lost educational opportunity for the college athlete. This was another shocking call from the coach. This was another reason to wonder if Lincoln Riley was really the right man for the job.

Be careful, Chip Kelly.

The company is coming.

This story originally appeared in the Los Angeles Times.

Source