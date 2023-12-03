Plant-based meat industry still poised for growth despite recent setbacks: experts

It’s been more than five years since A&W first started selling Beyond Meat burgers to customers who were curious to see if the patties could compete with their beloved beef.

When the burger chain first launched its patties were a sellout, with no idea how many people would want to try them. The day Beyond Meat went public on the Nasdaq in 2019, its stock price soared 163 percent.

These days, however, Beyond Meat shares are trading at a fraction of their 2019 highs.

Since the wave of excitement surrounding A&W’s beef-free burgers and the company behind it, the budding plant-based meat industry has had to swallow a bitter pill: The exponential growth anticipated by many has not materialized.

Yet industry experts say there is still plenty of growth in the future for plant-based meat products – and many areas where the sector still needs investment.

Robert Carter, managing partner of The Strattonhunter Group, said A&W made a splash by adding the Beyond Meat burger to its menu shortly before the plant-based meat sector began to boom, which was game-changing. Was driven by technology and increased focus. Health and environment among consumers.

“There was a lot of hype in the beginning and everyone was very excited,” Carter said.

According to Nielsen, US sales of plant-based meat products grew 42 percent between March 2016 and March 2019. This wasn’t just an American phenomenon: In Canada, sales of plant-based protein products grew seven per cent in 2016-17, according to a 2019 report from the National Research Council Canada.

In the second quarter of 2020, Canadian company Maple Leaf Foods reported higher revenue due to a 41 percent gain from its plant protein business. The firm purchased LightLife Foods and Field Roast Grain Meat Company in 2017, and in 2018 launched subsidiary Greenleaf Foods with the two brands in its portfolio. It has announced investments in processing facilities for its plant-based products.

High expectations for consumer interest in plant-based meat were especially evident when traditional protein companies like Maple Leaf started getting involved, Carter said: “I would say they were hedging their bets.”

When COVID-19 hit, so did sales, said Bill Gruel, CEO of Protein Industries Canada, a non-profit that seeks to invest in plant-based food and ingredient manufacturing innovations. , receives funding from Science and Economic Development Canada.

“I think a lot of consumers were turning to cooking at home instead of eating out at restaurants and they were looking for new products and new experiences,” he said.

But the pandemic-related uptick has obscured the reality, Gruel said: The plant-based meat industry was growing at an unsustainable pace. Sales began to change and some companies at the center of the industry had to reevaluate the scale of their investments.

U.S. retail sales of fresh meat alternatives like sausages and burgers were down 21.5 percent in 2023 through Oct. 8, while sales of frozen products were down six percent, according to market research firm Circana.

Last month, Beyond Meat announced it was cutting its non-production workforce by 19 percent. The company also said it was considering exiting some product lines and changing pricing and manufacturing processes.

In 2021, Maple Leaf Foods announced it was reevaluating its plant protein business.

“We are seeing a significant deceleration in the performance of the plant-based protein category, which may indicate a systemic shift in the extremely high growth rates expected by the industry,” then-President and CEO Michael McCain said in a press release.

Experts say the plant-based meat industry still has a lot of improvement to make.

Ellen Goddard, an agricultural economist and professor at the University of Alberta, thinks many products aren’t quite right in terms of taste and texture — or price, which has become top of mind for more consumers over the past few years.

“Unfortunately, when the industry was growing rapidly, they faced a period of very high inflation,” he said.

Whether companies are investing money in new facilities, Gruel said, or raw materials have to leave Canada to be transformed into food products, the processing step makes plant-based meat more expensive for consumers than many traditional meat products. .

According to Pulse Canada, Canada is the world’s largest exporter of pulses such as lentils and chickpeas. Despite the advantages of producing some of the key ingredients in plant-based meat alternatives, the country’s processing capacity for plant-based food products is struggling to keep up with market growth and demand, Gruel said.

The National Research Council report states that with much of Canada’s production being exported for processing, there is an opportunity for emerging Canadian processors to expand domestic operations, create other export opportunities and diversify the Canadian economy.

While health-conscious consumers may also be concerned about how processed plant-based meat is and its sodium levels, Beyond Meat said it plans to counter that perception in its advertising, Carter said. Is making.

One of the biggest priorities for Protein Industries Canada right now is to encourage private sector investment, Gruel said, which can be a challenge: processing facilities cost several hundred million dollars and are a risky, long-term investment. represents.

Ernst & Young’s September 2023 report for Protein Industries Canada offers a positive outlook despite recent challenges. The report said that as the global population grows, “plant-based proteins may offer a promising solution for a more sustainable food source.”

The report says the global market for plant-based meat could reach between US$88.3 billion and US$139.4 billion by 2035, up from US$16.5 billion in 2021.

The high-profile hits that companies like Beyond Meat and Maple Leaf FoodShave have taken may hinder investment at an institutional level, Carter said, but he believes smaller companies are driving innovation and growth. Ultimately, total investment will increase again as a stable growth trajectory for plant-based meat becomes apparent, he predicted.

According to the National Research Council report, more than 40 percent of the population is actively trying to include more plant-based foods in their diets.

People still want to reduce their meat consumption, Carter said, and he believes they will begin to show more interest in plant-based meat again as economic conditions improve.

Interest in plant-based products is being driven by younger generations, who are more likely to eat them regularly, Goddard said.

“I think the environmental message is a huge thing for the younger generation,” Goddard said.

In its earnings report this year, Maple Leaf said the very high growth rates previously projected for the plant-based category are unlikely to be met. However, it forecasts growth this decade at an average annual rate of 10 percent to 15 percent, a “modest, but still attractive” range.

The industry is still growing, Carter said, but not at the pace many expected. The region is now in a period of stabilization and there is still a lot of progress left to make, he said.

“As technology and innovation and flavor profiles continue to evolve, we will see it continue to steal market share from traditional meat.”

– With files from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:MFI)

Rosa Saba, The Canadian Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com