Prostock-Studio/Getty Images/iStockphoto

According to a GOBankingRates survey of 1,039 people conducted in November, 38% of respondents who are considering a major financial milestone in 2024 plan to buy a car.

Buying a car is quite easy. Find one you like at a fair price, sign some paperwork and take your new ride home. But the sticker price you see on the window won’t eliminate your financial obligations.

Here are eight expenses to consider when buying a car.

advanced payment

According to Kelley Blue Book, the standard down payment when purchasing a car is 20%. This means if you buy a $40,000 vehicle, you’ll have to put down $8,000. Although you don’t need to pay 20% upfront, it can help you pay less in the long run.

First, a down payment can reduce the amount of loan needed to purchase a car, which means you can pay off the loan faster. Repaying the loan faster means you will have to pay less interest. Additionally, owing less on the car from the beginning can help you avoid having your loan “turn upside down” or owing more than the vehicle is worth as its value depreciates.

The interest you will pay over the entire tenure of the loan

This is the big one. AAA’s “Your Driving Costs” report for 2023 found that those who purchased a 2023 vehicle effectively signed up for an average annual finance cost of $1,253 per year.

Over five years, that’s a staggering $6,265. And that’s a cost on top of the sticker price.

Dealerships often offer attractive incentives such as cash back if you choose to finance through them. However, before discussing financing with the dealership, go to your bank and get pre-approval for car financing. Again, if the dealership offers a higher financing rate use this as a negotiating tool.

extended warranty

The finance manager at the car dealership will probably try to sell you an extended warranty beyond what the manufacturer offers. According to Motor1.com, the price of an extended car warranty ranges from $2,000 to $5,000, with the average cost being around $3,000. Factors such as your location and specific vehicle will determine the actual cost.

gap insurance

The finance manager may offer you general asset protection insurance – also known as GAP insurance. GAP insurance covers the difference between the price of your car and the balance of the loan you owe if it is damaged beyond repair in an accident or is stolen. Dealerships typically sell this coverage for a flat fee of $500 to $700. However, you may also be able to get GAP insurance through your car insurance provider.

car insurance

You must have the minimum liability insurance coverage required by your state. But you may want additional coverage. AAA’s YDC report found that the average driver under age 65 who lives in a city or suburbs and has at least six years of driving experience without an accident would pay $1,765 annually for full coverage. Will have to do. You may have to pay a lot more or less depending on your age, location, vehicle type, driving history and other factors.

fuel

According to AAA’s YDC report, you’ll pay an average of 15.9 cents per mile at a fuel price of $3.99 per gallon. Of course, that cost will change depending on the type of vehicle you drive (and the price you pay at the gas pump). For example, the average cost of a small sedan is 11.8 cents per mile, but the cost of a midsize SUV is 16.6 cents per mile.

Maintenance, Repair and Tires

The average cost of maintenance, repairs, and tires, according to AAA reports. It’s 9.8 cents per mile. This includes necessary parts and labor for routine maintenance, a comprehensive extended warranty, one set of replacement tires and repair of wear and tear items over five years of operation.

depreciation

This is another big expense. The AAA report calculates that, on average, vehicle owners will experience a whopping $4,538 loss in value per year – or more than $22,000 over five years. This calculation is based on the difference between the purchase price of a new car and the estimated trade-in value at the end of five years and 75,000 miles.

