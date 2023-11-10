Planetarium Unveils Heimdall Blockchain for Nine Chronicles Mobile Launch

South Korean game developer Planetarium has revealed its plans to launch a new blockchain called Heimdall in conjunction with the upcoming mobile release of RPG Nine Chronicles. The announcement, revealed via a Medium post, outlines the strategic decision to create Heimdall to enhance the gaming experience, accommodate the increased transaction volume expected with the mobile launch, and explore new game balances and policies.

Heimdal: Solving transaction volume challenges

As the mobile release of Nine Chronicles approaches on November 22nd, Planetarium acknowledges the need for a dedicated blockchain, Heimdall. The primary motivation behind this decision is the anticipation of increased transaction volume within the game due to its fully deployed onchain nature. Recognizing the potential challenges associated with in-game transactions, especially with the introduction of a new distribution platform, Heimdall has been designed to effectively handle the increased capacity.

Better gaming experience and policy exploration

Planetarium emphasizes the aim of providing players with a better gaming experience through the introduction of Heimdall. The new blockchain not only aims to facilitate seamless transactions, but also provides the development team with the opportunity to explore innovative game balancing strategies and policies. This strategic move reflects Planetarium’s commitment to continuously evolve and optimize the gaming environment for Nine Chronicles players.

Heimdall and Odin: Catering to Diverse Gaming Preferences

Heimdall, the upcoming blockchain, is separate from Odin, the existing blockchain on which the PC-based version of Nine Chronicles is currently deployed. Planetarium justifies this separation by saying that it caters to the diverse gaming preferences within its community. The launch of Heimdall ensures that both new and existing players can embark on a “level playing field” adventure on their favorite blockchain.

Smooth transition for existing players

While current players can continue their gaming journey on Odin, they will not be able to transfer their game progress, NFTs or tokens to Nine Chronicles Mobile. However, Odin will offer support for both PC and mobile devices, ensuring that existing players can seamlessly transition between the platforms. Similarly, new players entering Nine Chronicles Mobile will be able to enjoy the game on mobile or PC.

Future prospects and user flexibility

The unveiling of Heimdall underscores Planetarium’s visionary vision to meet the growing needs of the gaming community. By solving transaction volume challenges, enhancing the gaming experience, and providing flexibility to players, the new blockchain is set to play a key role in the success of Nine Chronicles Mobile. As the mobile gaming landscape continues to evolve, Heimdall represents a strategic move to provide a dynamic and enjoyable gaming environment for both new and existing players. Notably, there is no provision for transferring NFT characters on the Odin chain to Heimdall and vice versa.

