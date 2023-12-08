Planet Labs PBC: A Strong Buy on Impressive Financials and Strategic Aerospace Innovation – TipRanks.com

Trevor J., an analyst at JMP Securities. Walsh reiterated a buy rating on Planet Labs PBC (PL – Research Report). The associated price target is $5.50.

Trevor J. on Planet Labs PBC. Walsh’s Buy rating is based on a confluence of positive growth and financial indicators. The company’s third quarter financial results showed an acceleration in net new customer acquisitions and adjusted EBITDA that exceeded expectations. Additionally, the stock experienced an increase of approximately 3% in aftermarket trading following these results. Walsh also noted the company’s increased full-year revenue forecast and continued progress toward its adjusted EBITDA profitability target by the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

Walsh emphasizes the importance of the successful launch of the Pelican-1 technology demonstration satellite, which, despite not directly generating revenue, is an important step toward replacing Planet’s aging SkySat with the more advanced Pelican spacecraft. These new satellites are expected to offer higher resolution, increased revisit rates and lower data latency, potentially leading to higher service fees and increased future revenues. Additionally, Walsh pointed to Planet’s strategic emphasis on the Defense & Intelligence and Civil Government sectors, which have seen growth of more than 20% year-over-year, underscoring the company’s steady revenue generation and positions Planet as a leader in agile aerospace innovation.

According to TipRanks, J. Walsh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a success rate of 67.86%. J. Walsh covers the technology sector, focusing on stocks like Okta, Palo Alto Networks and CrowdStrike Holdings.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

TipRanks tracks over 100,000 company insiders, and selectively identifies those who excel in timing their transactions. By upgrading to TipRanks Premium, you will gain access to this exclusive data and key insights to guide your investment decisions. Start your TipRanks Premium journey today.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Company Details:

DMY Technology Group Inc. IV is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Read more on PL:

Source: www.tipranks.com