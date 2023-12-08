Planet Earth’s latest drama: the sex life of a rare frog

Sad Santiago, possibly the world’s rarest frog, has been kept in a protected sanctuary in the Ecuadorian Andes. – Estelle Cheuk/BBC

Planet Earth viewers accustomed to epic tales of life and death among charismatic animals will be treated to a different kind of drama on Sunday: the sex life of a rare frog in Ecuador.

The final episode of the third series follows the search for a companion for “Sad Santiago”, the only captive frog of the Atelopus halyhalos species, which is believed to number no more than 49 in the wild.

Jaime Culebras, a biologist who has dedicated his professional life to frog conservation, is seen hiking in the cloud forest of the Ecuadorian Andes to try to find a female mate for the Morona-Santiago harlequin frog.

In a race against time, because Sad Santiago is very old, Mister Culebras spends sleepless nights in torrential rain searching for what is believed to be the last remaining female in the forest.

The team set out on foot with mules and horses before setting up camp for 10 days, searching day and night, when there was a greater chance of finding one of the three-centimetre creatures.

“I couldn’t sleep for several nights and searched from breakfast until morning – I drank a lot of coffee,” Mr Culebras said. “There was a lot of rain and mud, and we really stopped looking when the rain got so bad that we were in danger of a devastating flood.

‘You have to be careful where you put your hand’

“You look very slowly – you have to be careful where you put your hands because of the dangers in the forest.”

Planet Earth viewers will see Mr. Culebra’s hopes finally awakened by a sound – only that it will be a rare glass frog. But she finally found her quarry and said: “I feel very happy – the first lady. “Santiago will be very, very, very happy because she looks very beautiful.”

The team of Sir David Attenborough’s BBC show filmed Mister Culebras in Ecuador, the only country where Atelopus halyelos was found, after a producer was “blown away” by his story.

He features in the final episode of Planet Earth III, dedicated to conservation “heroes”.

The biologist, who says he has been fascinated by frogs since he was four, has identified nine of their species and won court cases to stop huge mining projects that threaten the frogs.

He says amphibians don’t get as much attention as at-risk mammals, even though 41 percent of their species are endangered and they play a vital role in the ecosystem.

“Harlequin frogs were common in many areas of Ecuador in the 80s and 90s, but a combination of fungal disease, climate change and habitat destruction meant they almost disappeared,” Mr Culebras said.

‘Living with him is not a normal relationship’

His girlfriend, Francesca Angiolani, a fellow frog scientist, said: “When he’s out he can see frogs, whereas others from a distance can’t” and added: “Living with him is not a normal relationship. “

After filming, returning to the research center, the scientists prepared a special humidity area and tried different foods, as knowledge of amphibian breeding programs is limited.

For two months after the BBC crew left, Santiago and his female partner clung to each other in the orgasmic amplexus position, but there was no happy ending: Santiago died while still embracing his partner.

Scientists were lucky enough to find another male and a female on the return trip up stream and breeding efforts continued.

“We had to play Tinder again,” Mr. Culebras joked. “But sometimes it may take several years for a male and female to try without producing children. Finally after a year we got lucky.

“The female releases hundreds of eggs. Some tadpoles die, but we are left with dozens of little frogs.”

Although the frogs remain in captivity while further tests are conducted to ensure they can survive in the wild, scientists at the center hope they will help keep the species alive.

