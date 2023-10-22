Plan to fix mobile ‘not spot’ in rural areas delayed by two years

The government’s promise to improve mobile coverage in rural areas has suffered a major setback as network operators have warned they will not meet a key deadline.

Vodafone, Three and Virgin Media O2 have asked the Government to delay the completion of the first phase of the Shared Rural Network (SRN) by up to two years.

The SRN was one of the key pledges of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson during the 2019 election campaign, in which Mr Johnson promised to reach an agreement on dealing with the so-called “not spots” plaguing rural communities within 100 days of taking office. I promised.

Under the first phase of the £1bn plan, mobile networks have until June 2024 to expand their 4G coverage to reach 88 per cent of the UK landmass.

However, the companies have written to the government asking to extend the deadline as they are facing difficulty in erecting the new pillars on time.

The delay will raise fears that the government will fail to meet its target of delivering 4G coverage across the country by early 2027, although mobile companies have insisted the deadline is not in danger.

Failure to meet the deadline early in an election year would also leave the Conservative Party open to charges of disappointing rural voters.

Mark Tufnell, chairman of the Country Land and Business Association, said: “Viewed as a necessity in urban areas, the government sees mobile connectivity as a luxury in rural areas, and this will prevent many rural businesses from thriving in the 21st century. Is also stopping me from working.

“This delay will lead to missed opportunities, increased costs, supply chain disruptions and blocked innovation in the rural economy – thereby undermining the livelihoods of the people living within it.

“Unless the government takes urgent action to reduce delays, rural communities will continue to suffer and their potential will remain unfulfilled.”

Sources accused Vodafone and Three in particular of being “miles behind” in the SRN project. However, Virgin Media O2 could also miss the deadline by several months.

BT-owned EE, which has more mobile masts than its rivals, is contributing separately to the first phase, largely by upgrading existing sites.

Any delay in SRN would risk millions of homes and businesses losing mobile connections and undermine the government’s leveling-up ambitions.

Industry insiders said the extension request is unlikely to be well received in Whitehall, especially after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak canceled the northern phase of the HS2 rail project.

Failure to complete another public infrastructure project on time would be another blow to the government ahead of next year’s general elections.

Mobile owners have blamed the pandemic for the delays, as well as difficulties in securing planning permission to build new masts. Sources said it took up to 500 days to get planning approval for some sites.

However, one executive also questioned whether Vodafone and Three have neglected the project as they prepare for a £15 billion merger that would create the UK’s largest mobile network.

Both companies have argued that they lack the financial firepower individually to upgrade their 5G networks and have pledged to invest £11bn as a combined company.

The delay in SRN has triggered scrutiny of the operators’ ability to meet investment pledges.

During a Business and Trade Committee hearing with Vodafone and the three owners last week, Tory MP Mark Posey said: “You are making promises to us about the investment that will happen if this merger goes ahead. How do we know you’re going to deliver it if you haven’t yet delivered on the commitments you’ve made on the shared rural network?”

Vodafone and Three denied that they had neglected SRN and insisted that the merger would have no impact on their daily operations.

The first phase of the project focuses on “partially non-spot” areas where at least one operator provides coverage but not all. Phase two, which will be funded by the government, targets “total no spots” areas, where no operator currently provides 4G services.

The deadline for phase two is early 2027, although it is expected that coverage will reach 95 percent of the UK by the end of 2025.

The National Audit Office, which monitors public spending, is currently reviewing the SRN and is expected to publish its findings early next year.

A spokesperson for Three said: “We are on track to meet the overall target of January 2027 for 4G geographic coverage under the SRN programme, having already built 100 sites and planning 80 per cent of new sites To which we are committed.

“However, we have recently written to the government seeking to extend the interim target of June 2024, which was agreed immediately before the Covid lockdown and has been affected by pandemic-related delays.”

A Vodafone spokesperson said: “We are committed to delivering all elements of the SRN program and successfully introducing 4G to rural locations across the UK as part of the wider project, which is scheduled for delivery by January 2027. “

A spokesperson for Virgin Media O2 said: “We are continuing to invest and deliver these upgrades at pace and we expect to either meet or come very close to our individual targets. We are in regular discussions with government and industry, and are committed to delivering the full benefits of SRN as soon as possible.”

A government spokesperson said: “All four mobile network operators have been set clear coverage targets as part of their license obligations, which they are on track to meet and are managed by Ofcom.

“We are in regular communication with them regarding their progress, which the regulator will assess in 2024.”

