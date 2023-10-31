Plans for a widespread closure of railway station ticket offices in England have been scrapped.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said the government has asked train operators to withdraw their proposals, which were brought forward due to pressure from ministers to cut costs.

This is in response to watchdogs Transport Focus and London Travelwatch announcing that they have opposed every single planned closure due to issues such as the impact on access.

Mr Harper said: “We have worked with accessibility groups throughout this process and listened carefully to passengers as well as our colleagues in Parliament.

“The proposals that have resulted from this process do not meet the high threshold set by ministers, and so the Government has asked train operators to withdraw their proposals.”

Plans to close most station ticket offices in England, as well as Avanti West Coast’s ticket office at Glasgow Central, were brought forward by train operators and their representative body, the Rail Delivery Group (RDG).

This comes after the UK government came under pressure to save money amid a drop in revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A train operator source told the PA news agency: “There is a lot of anger in the rail industry about where we have ended up.

“The plan was signed by civil servants and ministers. They have taken a U-turn.”

In September, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak suggested that closing ticket offices was “the right thing for the British public and British taxpayers” as “only one in 10 tickets are currently sold at ticket offices”.

Before deciding whether or not to object, Transport Focus and London Travelwatch were required to review each proposal to close the ticket office based on criteria relating to customer service, accessibility and cost-effectiveness.

Transport Focus chief executive Anthony Smith said “significant amendments” to the plans had been secured, such as scaling back existing staffing times at a number of stations.

✓ Transport watchdog objects to proposed ticket office closure We have written to the train companies informing them that we object to the closure of all 269 ticket offices advised in our area. pic.twitter.com/ZEZoTYyGPR – London TravelWatch (@LonTravelWatch) 31 October 2023

But he said “serious overall concerns remain” over issues including how so-called welcome points will work, how operators will sell the “full range” of tickets, and how excessive queues at ticket machines will be avoided.

RDG chief executive Jacqueline Starr said the proposals were about adapting the railways to the changing needs of customers “in the smartphone age”, balanced with the “significant financial challenge facing the industry”.

He added: “While these plans will no longer be taken forward, we will continue to look at other ways to improve the passenger experience while delivering value for taxpayers.”

Labour’s shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh said: “These poor plans fail under scrutiny.

“The Government failed to be forthright about the implications of these proposals for access and job security and have now been forced to take outrageous steps by rejecting proposals which ministers had supported from the outset. “

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, said it was a “fantastic victory” for the campaign against the closure.

He said: “We are now calling for an urgent summit with the government, train operating companies, disability and community organizations and passenger groups to agree a different route for the rail network that will benefit our ticket offices and station staff. Guarantees the future of jobs.” Provide a safe, secure and accessible service that puts passengers before profits.”

Katie Penick, campaign manager at accessibility charity Transport for All, said: “While we are proud of the incredible tenacity of disabled people and our community to achieve this major campaign win, the result is bittersweet.

“Destructive and discriminatory proposals should never be put forward.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com