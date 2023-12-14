Shah Alam, December 14 – Total 80 participants Program Bina Bangun Usahawan (bizup), Program Usahawan Siswaza (grow) and Program Usahawan Siswaza Lanjutan Organized by the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS), Grow Plus recorded a sales value of RM42.3 million during eight months of operation.

All three programs are development projects by PKNS for entrepreneurs including graduates, which were conducted from March to October and a graduation ceremony was held at the PKNS headquarters here today.

PKNS said 15 finalists, consisting of five people from each program, were selected to give a presentation before a jury of professionals to present their products, sales strategy and business performance and were selected for each program. To achieve the overall title.

PKNS Chief Executive Officer Datuk Mahmood Abbas said the corporation is committed to providing a platform to potential entrepreneurs to assist in producing more entrepreneurs by equipping them with entrepreneurship knowledge.

He said that throughout the duration of the programme, various achievements of the participants were recorded, including business growth through increased number of agents and stockists, higher permanent and part-time job opportunities and increased sales.

“PKNS hopes that this initiative can help expand the empire of entrepreneurs and boost the economic ecosystem in Selangor with the sale and purchase cycle taking place actively, thereby boosting the state’s economic growth,” he said in a statement today. The position will be strengthened.”

“We also hope that by organizing such events, more entrepreneurs will be aware of the importance of starting a business with knowledge and guidance,” he said.

Throughout the eight-month programme, participants from the three programs were given guidance and training, which included various modules including elements of training, coaching and mentorship on entrepreneurship and business knowledge and digital marketing. -Bernama

