Pizza man whose quick thinking saved a woman’s life gets a lifetime reward

Joey Grundle, a pizza delivery driver for Domino’s Pizza in Waldo, Wisconsin, is being hailed as a hero for noticing a kidnapped woman’s subtle calls for help.

The delivery man is sent to deliver pies to a woman’s house when her ex-boyfriend Dean Hoffman answers the door. Grundl looked over his shoulder and saw a middle-aged woman with dark eyes standing behind Hoffman. She appeared to say: “Call the police.”

“I gave him the pizza and then I saw his girlfriend was behind him,” Grundle told WITI Milwaukee. “He pointed to a black eye that was clearly visible. The words that came out of his mouth were, ‘Call the police.’”

Via WITI Milwaukee

Dean Hoffman mugshot.

When Grundl returned to his delivery car, he called the police. When police arrived at the home, Hoffman tried to lock the door, but ultimately let police into the woman’s home.

After finding the beaten woman, Hoffman was arrested and taken to the hospital to be treated for her wounds.

Earlier in the day, Hoffman arrived at her home without her permission and tried to convince her to get back into a relationship with him. Then he punches him in the face and Hogg ties him up with a vacuum power cord.

“If you love me, you’ll let me go,” she pleaded, but he reportedly responded, “You know I can’t do that.” He also threatened to shoot both of them with the .22 caliber gun he kept in his car. The woman later told officers she feared for her life.

www.youtube.com

Pizza delivery driver rescues kidnapped woman after she yells ‘Help me!’

Police say an alert pizza delivery driver helped save a woman from her abusive ex-boyfriend. The 55-year-old Grafton man is now facing multiple domestic charges…

A day later, Grundle was seen on TV wearing a Taylor Swift “Reputation Tour” hoodie and fans immediately jumped into action, tagging Swift in photos of the hero. Grundle already had tickets to go to the upcoming Swift concert in Arlington, Wisconsin, but when Swift learned of the story, she arranged to meet Grundle backstage.

“She…she knew who I was,” Grundle jokingly tweeted after the concert. “I’m pretty sure Taylor gave me a cold.”

“This has been the most exciting week of my life,” Grundl said. “I’m legitimately getting emotional and I’m almost never like this. But as the most memorable week of my entire life comes to an end… I think I can really say… “I’m doing better than before.”

Source: www.upworthy.com