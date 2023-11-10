Pizza Hut launches Snake Pizza, the Chinese drone that ‘group chats’: 7 key takeaways

A team of Chinese scientists has developed drones that can engage in “group chat” to discuss and assign tasks among themselves, just like human teams. The researchers said the technology could be used to improve security patrolling, disaster relief and air logistics.

3. ‘Quieting in your boots’: Malaysians, Indonesians abandon brands due to war in Gaza

Protesters chanted slogans and waved Palestinian flags during a rally in Jakarta on Sunday. Photo: AP

“I’m swearing off Israeli products,” said the 33-year-old housewife in Indonesia, proudly showing off a list of discarded goods and brands ranging from Head & Shoulders and Pringles to KFC and McDonald’s.

4. Hong Kong University overtakes Singapore’s top university in major Asia rankings

Hong Kong’s oldest university has overtaken Singapore’s leading university to take second place in Asia’s influential league table, while mainland China’s Peking University has retained the top spot for the second consecutive year.

5. Jimmy Lai’s trial will reveal how ‘bad’ his actions were: Hong Kong security chief

After spending almost three years in custody, Jimmy Lai will stand trial in the High Court on 18 December. Photo: AP Hong Kong Security Minister Chris Tang Ping-keung hopes the trial of media tycoon Jimmy Lai Chi-ying will spark a new wave of notoriety. campaign against the city, but he was confident that an open hearing would also reveal the extent of the “evil” crimes allegedly committed by the Apple Daily founder.

6. Chinese scientists claim anti-aging breakthrough with spinal cord discovery

After seven years of research, Chinese scientists say they have identified a unique group of cells that contribute to the aging process and can be slowed by everyday vitamin C supplements.

7. Snake on a Plate: Pizza Hut Hong Kong collaboration that’s beyond scale

Pizza Hut’s Snake Soup pizza, created in collaboration with heritage restaurant Ser Wong Fun, incorporates the flavors and ingredients of Snake Soup on a pie. Photo: Charmaine Mok

Just in time for the winter season in Hong Kong, Pizza Hut has taken the Internet by storm with the launch of a unique snake soup pizza, created in collaboration with iconic snake soup restaurant Ser Wong Fun, which has been in the same family for four generations. Is.

Source: amp.scmp.com