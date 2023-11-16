November 16, 2023
Piyush Goyal meets Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, Indian-origin VCs; Urges him to share vision for India


Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday interacted with Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and Indian-origin venture capitalists (VCs) and requested them to share their ideas to make India a better investment destination for investors across the world. Did.

The Union Minister, who is in San Francisco for the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) meeting, shared his vision for the Indian startup ecosystem and interacted with entrepreneurs and VCs to harness India’s young talent working in critical and emerging tech sectors. Appealed for help. Such as Artificial Intelligence, a government release said.

Later, he met Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO and Chairman of Micron Technology and Neil Mohan, CEO of YouTube Inc. and extended their support in his expansion into the Indian markets.

During his conversation with Mehrotra, the minister highlighted how India’s growing semiconductor ecosystem presents vast opportunities for companies to collaborate and expand their businesses.

US-based semiconductor company Micron is setting up India’s first chip facility in Gujarat, which will create 5,000 direct and 15,000 indirect jobs in the coming years.

In June, the government approved Micron’s project to set up a $2.7 billion semiconductor testing and packaging unit in the country.

Goyal on Thursday said on social networking platform

During his meeting with Mohan, the minister emphasized how India’s potential lies in its thriving digital ecosystem, growing content space and young and diverse demography.

“We discussed how India presents a huge opportunity for @YouTube to further expand collaboration and footprint in the country,” Goyal wrote on Twitter.

,With PTI inputs

Source: www.theweek.in

