Piyush Goyal meets Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra in US, discusses opportunities in India’s semiconductor ecosystem

san francisco [US]November 16 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday (local time) met with Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra to discuss how India’s growing semiconductor ecosystem will provide support for the company and its footprint. Presents huge opportunities for expansion. India.

Discussed how India's growing semiconductor ecosystem presents huge opportunities for the company to collaborate and expand in the country.

Earlier this July, Mehrotra had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gandhinagar, Gujarat and they discussed the US chip giant’s plans to strengthen the semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem within India.

In June this year, Micron Technology had announced its plans to invest USD825 million in a new chip assembly and testing scheme in Gujarat. India is expected to become a major global hub in semiconductor manufacturing in the next 10 years.

Meanwhile, Goyal, who is on a four-day visit to the US, also held a round table discussion with leading academics at Stanford University.

Addressing the summit, Goyal said, “Held a roundtable discussion with leading academics at Stanford University to foster vibrant exchange of knowledge, research and path-breaking solutions to key global issues among India’s higher education institutions.” “Vast opportunities for collaboration were highlighted.”

He also met Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and venture capitalists. He highlighted how India’s young talent, business ecosystem and growing economy present investment opportunities.

Highlighted how India's young talent, vibrant business ecosystem and growing economy present the perfect opportunity for investment

Meanwhile, Edward Knight, Chairman of the US-India Business Council Board and Executive Vice Chairman of Nasdaq, has said that there have been energetic interactions and engagement between the Indian and US governments to promote entrepreneurship in both the countries.

“I would like to emphasize the energetic conversation and engagement between both governments and both ministers on the issue of promoting entrepreneurship in India and here in the US and how we can do this better, how there will be collaboration between both governments and both businesses Edward Knight “Communities can give rise to more high-growth companies, entrepreneurship and economic growth both here and in India,” he told ANI after meeting with Piyush Goyal.

Asked what his take on India-US relations in terms of business, Knight recalled his recent visit to India where he learned about several US companies setting up centers of excellence and other projects within India.

Knight said, “A few weeks ago with the US-India Business Council and the Ambassador, we saw during that visit (to India) that Google was announcing an assembly facility and a number of companies were building centers of excellence and other projects within India. Are.” , (ANI)

