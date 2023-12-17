Pittsburgh man charged with fraud in snow removal business

Snow plow (file photo)

Pittsburgh, Penn. – A resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of defrauding customers of his snow and ice removal business.

The only defendant named in the nine-count indictment was Charles W. Lantzman, 50, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

According to the indictment, from December 2018 to March 2019, Lantzman engaged in a scheme to defraud customers by aggregating customer bills with charges for services that were not performed. The indictment specifically alleges six counts of wire fraud. Lantzman is also charged with three counts of money laundering from December 2018 to March 2019.

The statute provides for each count of a maximum sentence of not more than 20 years in prison, a fine of not more than $250,000.00, or twice the gross profit to any person or loss to any person other than the defendant, or both. Meaning of wire fraud.

In each case of money laundering, the law provides for a maximum sentence of ten years’ imprisonment as well as a possible fine. The actual sentence imposed under federal sentencing guidelines will be based on the seriousness of the crimes and the defendant’s prior criminal history, if any.

The investigation leading to the indictment in this case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, and the United States Postal Inspection Service.

Source: www.tampafp.com