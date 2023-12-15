Pitch Deck Teardown: MetaFuels' $8M Climate Tech Seed Deck techcrunch

About 2% of the world’s CO₂ emissions come from pressurized, jet-powered sausages that are flung into the air. Earlier this week, I covered Metafuels, a startup that thinks it has a solution to reducing aircraft emissions.

I was able to talk to the company’s founders to give them the pitch deck for their $8 million seed round so we could dig deeper into the ingredients the company used to raise funding.

We’re looking for more unique pitch decks to break down, so if you want to submit your own, here’s how you can do so.

slide into this deck

MetaFuels was kind enough to share its entire deck with TechCrunch+ for this teardown. There are some minor modifications, but the bulk of this slide deck remains intact.

cover slide decline in market size Product/Technology Slide3 product manufacturing slide Unit economics (scale production) unique selling point technology roadmap Business Model Slide (Production) Business Model Slide (Licensing) Commercialization Slide market decline team slide closing slide

three things to love

If you’ve been reading my pitch deck teardown, even after glancing at the list of slides above you’ll be saying “Uh oh, Haje won’t be happy with this – there’s a lot of information missing!” And yes, you would be absolutely right. However, this is an interesting challenge with deep tech startups: if it takes a lot of time to bring your product to market, then by definition, a lot of things will be missing.

is it a bird? Is it an airplane? No, it’s a huge market

It takes a special kind of cleverness to say that “all aircraft fuels” is your market, but that’s what Metafuels is doing here.

The market size of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is currently quite limited. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), about 300 million liters of sustainable aviation fuel was projected to be produced in 2022, and this is set to double to more than 600 million liters this year. This is a drop in the ocean of all the fuel used around the world. There was a significant decline during the pandemic years, but in 2019, about 360 billion liters of fuel was used by commercial airlines.

In other words, SAF represents approximately 0.17% of all aviation fuel consumed.

It’s no surprise that Metafuels has decided to start its forecast from 2030. This is when the company will begin full-scale production, and also when the market is likely to be bullish. The big driving force is the RefuelEU aviation regulation, which sets targets for the blending of sustainable fuels with their petroleum counterparts.

Metafuels tells the story well: You get a picture of a rapidly growing market, and the company positions itself as a significant player in it.

You can learn from this slide how to connect the ‘why now’ part of your story to broader broader changes. If you know which direction the wind is blowing, you can set up your company to take maximum advantage of it.

Let yourself learn about technology

When you’re building a deep tech company, the tallest pole in the tent will always be technology. What is? You Have you discovered that no one else has been able to catch it?

Metafuels has found an exception to the “your investors don’t give a fuck about your product” rule: this is a deep tech company that will fail or succeed based solely on what it’s able to deliver on the technical side. It’s refreshing to see a three-slide set (slides 3-5) talking through the process, how it works at scale, and how the company can produce fuel at a reasonable price.

a clear roadmap

Implement it, then implement it on a small scale, then implement it on a large scale production level. This is a very obvious path to take, but it is rarely described clearly. Slide 10 then explains how the company could scale from 50 liters per day to 700 million liters per day – that’s a hell of a scaling operation.

The main takeaway from this part of the deck is to keep an eye on the future and how you can scale later. Especially having a clear view of unit economics (i.e., how the financials of your products change when you start increasing volume) is often an important part of the story.

Here, Metafuels is talking about producing 1 to 2 liters per day and then increasing it to 700 million. It’s… a hellish undertaking. And while the manufacturing processes and factories to produce that much fuel will be expensive, the cost per liter will drop dramatically. Metafuels is working beautifully in this deck.

In the rest of this teardown, we’ll take a look at three things Metafuels could have improved or done differently with their full pitch deck!

Source: techcrunch.com