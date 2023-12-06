Pitch competition empowers women entrepreneurs

A recent pitch competition won female entrepreneurs cash and recognition, and it meant something good for the woman who founded the challenge.

More than 70 business owners applied for the second annual Empowerment Pitch Competition. After two rounds of judging, three finalists faced off for a share of $25,000 in seed money:

-AudioLo accelerates the production pipeline and saves production studios millions of dollars per show.

-Baritone Health creates solutions for the millions of people suffering from untreated obstructive sleep apnea.

-Hangio is a Dallas company that makes foldable hangers to keep clothes from stretching.

“I think the common thing is that they all had the potential to become multimillion-dollar businesses. These were not what I call mom-and-pop businesses, these were simply going to be a lifestyle business. There was huge potential in these And what we want to do is give those businesses the capital so they can reach their potential,” said Elsie Dickerson, who started the competition.

“They had really innovative ideas that, you know, we had never seen before on the market.”

Dickerson is the CEO of an ear care company called EOSERA. It was launched in 2016 after Dickerson won $50,000 in a pitch competition. She understands the struggles of women starting small businesses and the difficulty of raising funds.

“My passion for women founders is not just because I am one of them, but because even in this day and age, only 2% of VC funding, venture capital funding, goes to women,” she said. “So, it takes a village to bring these women to light so that other investors and other businesses can see what they’re building.”

After a four-minute quiz spanning eight minutes, three judges awarded Audiolo the top prize of $15,000, sponsored by Simmons Bank.

Second place went to Ayo Egbe, founder of Hengio, with a $10,000 prize sponsored by Higginbotham. She was a graduate from Texas Tech and studying engineering, but she came up with the idea of ​​a hanger that wouldn’t bulge at the shoulders of clothes. They built a foldable hangar prototype in 2017.

The founder of Baritone Health won three one-hour coaching sessions with a leadership coach.

Dickerson said, “I think all three of them are really going to make it. I think we’ll see them a year from now and they’re all going to have incredible charm.” “It’s a full circle moment for me because I remember how it felt to have that first check in my hands and how confident other people believed in me.”

Dickerson is a passionate entrepreneur and advocate for women in business and she can’t wait to see who comes up next year.

He said, “I think the big takeaway is to try it. The worst that can happen is you fail, but if you don’t try, you’ll never know.” “Not just women, but other women and other individuals who are there to help you. There are networks you can connect to. There are incubators and other business owners who are always ready to answer questions and help “

Source: www.nbcdfw.com