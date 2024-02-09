PISE-P, NIGCOMSAT unveil digital hub for young entrepreneurs in South-East

By James Quain, Abuja

As part of its key advocacy for peace in the region, the Peace in South-East Project (PISE-P) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT), where a model Was created. Community Enterprise Digital Hubs to be established in five states of the South-East region were unveiled.

Recall that PISE-P is an initiative of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Honorable. Benjamin Okezie Kalu was recently launched in the South-East region to advocate for peace and other non-dynamic means to address the age-old sociopolitical challenges plaguing the people of the region.

Delivering his keynote address at the signing of the MoU, the Vice President said that the initiative aims to bridge the digital divide across various constituencies, especially remote and underserved areas, with a focus on the South-East.

He said: “The South East region, once considered the hub of entrepreneurial activities, is currently facing several socio-economic challenges. Rising unemployment, inflation and security threats have hindered the region’s growth potential. PISE-P recognizes the urgency to address these challenges, restore peace and unlock untapped potential within the region.

“Using NIGCOMSAT’s cutting-edge satellite technology, CEDIH will provide reliable and affordable connectivity, ensuring that residents of the Southeast will have access to vital services such as telemedicine, education and financial solutions. By addressing the digital divide, this project promotes inclusion, reduces disparities, and contributes to better health care and overall quality of life for residents of the Southeast. If this isn’t renewed hope, I wonder what it is.

“Today, we are also privileged to unveil the model of the Hub, which symbolizes the concrete progress we are making towards a more connected and prosperous Southeast. “This model reflects our commitment to building a future where everyone, regardless of their location, has equal access to information, opportunities and resources.”

Kalu said the program was in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda on job creation.

“This program marks the beginning of a transformational journey towards digital empowerment and inclusive growth in our beloved South East, Nigeria as a whole, and is in line with the New Hope agenda of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We must be certain that the President’s agenda cannot be accomplished by the President alone in isolation from government agencies and other branches of government.

“So, this is a sincere way on behalf of the Office of the Deputy Speaker to assure Mr. President that his agenda, his Renewed Hope agenda, is well placed. And when it comes to digital economy, we are adopting his vision for the digital economy of this country. And we don’t want to wait for that. We want to leverage our relationships with various government agencies in the country to implement those dreams, those visions, so that they become missions to positively impact the lives of Nigerians. So, this is a way of saying that we are partnering with the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the South East for the digital economy,” he said.

The Vice President also called upon other government agencies, NGOs and well-meaning individuals to take inspiration from the patriotic initiative of NIGCOMSAT, support and partner with PISE-P to enable it to successfully utilize the employment line-up programmes. Can be made capable. , development, reconciliation and restoration of complete peace in the south-east region.

“And we are also using it to call on other agencies of government to not just live by the letter of your mandate, but to live up to the impact of that mandate in the enabling and establishing acts that you have in mind. I was when you were brought into place.

“I encourage other agencies to emulate NIGCOMSAT, who have seen a gap and are attempting to use the establishment’s tools to fill that gap. We need you in agriculture, we need you in education. We need you in the environment and all other areas. Contact us, let us restore the dignity and pride of that special area once again.

“The Peace Project in the South East is more than just an NGO. We are a dedicated organisation, driven by the vision of promoting lasting peace, stability and sustainable development in South East Nigeria. Through innovative and inclusive non-dynamic approach, we empower our dynamic workforce to drive educational excellence, agricultural innovation, thriving commerce and industry, strong infrastructural development, thriving cultural tourism, vibrant sports and entertainment and effective governance and leadership. Are. These are the pillars of PISE-P. Our vision is to unlock the untapped potential within the region and restore its position as a hub of entrepreneurial activities,” he said.

Kalu also commended the governors of the five South-East states for working tirelessly to ensure the security and peace of the people in the region.

The Vice President also acknowledged the various efforts of stakeholders, organizations and government agencies in support of the Peace in the South East Project (PISE-P).

Kalu said that already the governors of the South-East region have taken the front seat in the project of peace and security in the country, their efforts have been highly appreciated by PISE-P.

“I wish to commend the governors of the South East for their unwavering support and collaborative efforts with the Federal Government towards peace in the South East, and I wish to mention the efforts of the Governor Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma; Governor of Anambra, Mr. Charles Soludo; The efforts of the Governors of Enugu State; Ebonyi State and Abia State, my own state, Dr. Alex Otti.

“They are the governors and ministers who have contributed to the remarkable milestones we have identified so far. We are here only to help you and add our effort to the work you are doing so far in our field. We are here to add the voice of the federal government, the influence of the federal government, the MDAs of the federal government to the efforts that you are doing in the states, so that together we can have a peaceful region. ,

“Once again thank you to all the organizations, agencies and individuals who have played a role in our collective effort of progress and development, I would also like to thank the Members of the House of Representatives who are going to nominate the places. Please note that these special When setting up community enterprise digital centres, don’t do it with bias; do it to reflect where our people are needed most. Assess your needs,” he said.

Earlier, the Managing Director of NIGCOMSAT, Mrs. Jane Nkechi Egerton-Ayden, said the pilot project of the Community Enterprise Digital Hub would commence in Nemo Town, Njikoka LGA of Anambra State; Owo Community, Nkanu East LGA, Enugu State; Mgbom community in Afikpo in Ebonyi State; Bende communities in Bende LGA, Abia State and Umunachi, Isiala/Mbano, Imo State.

“NIGCOMSAT Limited is fully committed to supporting peace promoting initiatives as a non-dynamic tool for insecurity. Therefore, we are proud to launch the pilot project for five south-eastern states.”

Source: leadership.ng