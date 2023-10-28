Piramal Pharma Ltd announces consolidated results for H2 and H1FY24
MUMBAI, India, Oct. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL), (NSE: PPLPHARMA) (BSE: 543635), a leading global pharmaceutical company, today announced its consolidated results for the second quarter (Q2). declare. And half year (H1) ended 30 September 2023.
|Consolidated Financial Highlights
|(in crore rupees)
|Description
|Q2FY24
|Q2FY23
|year on year increase
|Q1FY24
|QoQ growth
|revenue from operations
|1,911
|1,720
|11%
|1,749
|9%
|CDMO
|1,068
|940
|14%
|898
|19%
|Complex Hospital Generic (CHG)
|589
|562
|5%
|617
|-5%
|India Consumer Healthcare (ICH)
|256
|227
|13%
|239
|7%
|EBITDA
|315
|219
|44%
|171
|85%
|EBITDA Margin
|16%
|13%
|10%
|to Pat
|5
|-37
|-99
|pat margin
|0 %
|-2%
|-6%
Highlights for second and first half of FY2024
- Revenue from operations grew by 11% YoY and 14% YoY in Q2FY24 and H1FY24, respectively, driven by broad base performance across all three businesses.
- Driven by healthy revenue growth and cost optimization measures, EBITDA grew 44% YoY and 58% YoY in Q2FY24 and H1FY24, respectively.
- The company successfully completed the rights issue of Rs 1,050 crore with 128% subscription. Net
- Debt as of September 30, 2023 is Rs 3,823 crore – a decrease of Rs 958 crore from March 31, 2023
- Released our FY2023 Sustainability Report highlighting our progress in the areas of environmental, social and governance (ESG). The company aims to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 42% by FY 2030 (with a baseline of FY 2022).
Nandini Piramal, Chairperson, Piramal Pharma Limited Said, “We have delivered a healthy performance in the first half of the financial year with 14% revenue growth with over 300 bps improvement in EBITDA margin. Our CDMO business has returned to mid-teens growth with continued order flow, esp and innovation related work. The expansion of our capacity for inhalation anesthesia products is progressing well as we look to capitalize on the healthy demand in the global market. Our India Consumer Healthcare business is one of our strengths is delivering steady growth driven by the brands. Historically our H2 has been better, both in terms of revenue and profitability, compared to H1. We expect a similar trend to follow this financial year, especially In the fourth quarter.
During the quarter, we also successfully completed our rights issue and used the proceeds to reduce our debt. On the ESG front, we have released our FY23 sustainability report and have also aimed to reduce our GHG emissions by 42% by FY30 compared to FY22.
We expect to continue our momentum in H2FY24 and end the financial year with a strong performance.”
|Key Business Highlights for Q2FY24
|Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO): – – – – – – – Complex Hospital Generics (CHG): – – – – – India Consumer Healthcare (ICH): – – – –
|Consolidated Profit and Loss Statement
|(in crore rupees)
|Reported Financial Position
|Description
|quarterly
|half yearly
|Q2FY24
|Q2FY23
|change from year to year
|Q1FY24
|QoQ change
|H1FY24
|H1FY23
|change from year to year
|revenue from operations
|1,911
|1,720
|11%
|1,749
|9%
|3,660
|3,202
|14%
|other income
|49
|46
|6%
|38
|28%
|88
|118
|-26%
|Total Earnings
|1,961
|1,766
|11%
|1,787
|10%
|3,748
|3,320
|13%
|material cost
|638
|664
|-4%
|627
|2%
|1,264
|1,238
|2%
|employee expenses
|516
|470
|10%
|496
|4%
|1,012
|931
|9%
|other expenses
|492
|413
|19%
|494
|0%
|986
|844
|17%
|EBITDA
|315
|219
|44%
|171
|85%
|485
|308#
|58%
|interest expenses
|110
|83
|32%
|119
|-7%
|228
|145
|57%
|depreciation
|185
|166
|11%
|174
|6%
|358
|328
|9%
|Partners’ share of net profit
|19
|11
|72%
|14
|33%
|33
|31
|8%
|profit before tax
|40
|-19
|No
|-107
|No
|-68
|-134
|No
|Tax
|35
|11
|212%
|-9
|No
|26
|5
|421%
|net profit after tax
|5
|-30
|No
|-99
|No
|-94
|-139
|No
|extraordinary thing
|0
|7
|No
|0
|No
|0
|7
|No
|Net profit after tax after extraordinary items
|5
|-37
|No
|-99
|No
|-94
|-146
|No
# One-time inventory margin impact of EBITDA in H1FY23 was Rs 68 crore
|consolidated balance sheet
|(in crore rupees)
|major balance sheet items
|as at
|30-September-23
|31-March-23
|total equity
|7,758
|6,773
|net debt
|3,823
|4,781
|Total
|11,581
|11,555
|net fixed assets
|9,038
|8,887
|tangible assets
|4,691
|4,441
|intangible assets including goodwill
|4,347
|4,446
|net working capital
|2,148
|2,307
|other assets
|395
|361
|Total assets
|11,581
|11,555
# Other assets include investments and deferred tax assets (net)
Q2 and H1 FY2024 Earnings Conference Call
Piramal Pharma Limited to host a conference call for investors/analysts 30 October 2023 from 9:00 am to 9:45 am(IST)To discuss its Q2 and H1 FY2024 results.
Dial-in details for the call are as follows:
|events
|place and time
|telephone number
|conference call on 30th
|India – 9:00 AM IST
|+91 22 6280 1461 / +91 22 7115 8320 (primary number)
|1 800 120 1221 (toll free number)
|USA – 11:30 PM (Eastern Time – New York)
|duty free number
|UK – 3:30 am
|duty free number
|Singapore – 11:30 am
|duty free number
|Hong Kong – 11:30 am
|duty free number
|Connect Express with Diamond Pass™
|Please use this link for pre-registration to reduce wait time when joining the call – 279153&linkSecurityString=28e77c0997
About Piramal Pharma Limited:
Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL), (NSE: PPLPHARMA) (BSE: 543635), offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through its 17 global development and manufacturing facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL comprises Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a complex hospital generic business; and India consumer healthcare business, selling over-the-counter products. Furthermore, Allergan India Private Limited, one of the associate companies of PPL, has a joint venture with AbbVie Inc. and has emerged as one of the market leaders in the ophthalmology therapeutics sector. Additionally, PPL has a minority investment in Yapan Bio Pvt. Ltd. In October 2020, PPL received a 20% strategic growth investment from Carlyle Group.
