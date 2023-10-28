MUMBAI, India, Oct. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL), (NSE: PPLPHARMA) (BSE: 543635), a leading global pharmaceutical company, today announced its consolidated results for the second quarter (Q2). declare. And half year (H1) ended 30 September 2023.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (in crore rupees) Description Q2FY24 Q2FY23 year on year increase Q1FY24 QoQ growth revenue from operations 1,911 1,720 11% 1,749 9% CDMO 1,068 940 14% 898 19% Complex Hospital Generic (CHG) 589 562 5% 617 -5% India Consumer Healthcare (ICH) 256 227 13% 239 7% EBITDA 315 219 44% 171 85% EBITDA Margin 16% 13% 10% to Pat 5 -37 -99 pat margin 0 % -2% -6%

Highlights for second and first half of FY2024

Revenue from operations grew by 11% YoY and 14% YoY in Q2FY24 and H1FY24, respectively, driven by broad base performance across all three businesses.

Driven by healthy revenue growth and cost optimization measures, EBITDA grew 44% YoY and 58% YoY in Q2FY24 and H1FY24, respectively.

The company successfully completed the rights issue of Rs 1,050 crore with 128% subscription. Net

Debt as of September 30, 2023 is Rs 3,823 crore – a decrease of Rs 958 crore from March 31, 2023

Released our FY2023 Sustainability Report highlighting our progress in the areas of environmental, social and governance (ESG). The company aims to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 42% by FY 2030 (with a baseline of FY 2022).

Nandini Piramal, Chairperson, Piramal Pharma Limited Said, “We have delivered a healthy performance in the first half of the financial year with 14% revenue growth with over 300 bps improvement in EBITDA margin. Our CDMO business has returned to mid-teens growth with continued order flow, esp and innovation related work. The expansion of our capacity for inhalation anesthesia products is progressing well as we look to capitalize on the healthy demand in the global market. Our India Consumer Healthcare business is one of our strengths is delivering steady growth driven by the brands. Historically our H2 has been better, both in terms of revenue and profitability, compared to H1. We expect a similar trend to follow this financial year, especially In the fourth quarter.

During the quarter, we also successfully completed our rights issue and used the proceeds to reduce our debt. On the ESG front, we have released our FY23 sustainability report and have also aimed to reduce our GHG emissions by 42% by FY30 compared to FY22.

We expect to continue our momentum in H2FY24 and end the financial year with a strong performance.”

Key Business Highlights for Q2FY24 Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO): – – – – – – – Complex Hospital Generics (CHG): – – – – – India Consumer Healthcare (ICH): – – – –

Consolidated Profit and Loss Statement (in crore rupees) Reported Financial Position Description quarterly half yearly Q2FY24 Q2FY23 change from year to year Q1FY24 QoQ change H1FY24 H1FY23 change from year to year revenue from operations 1,911 1,720 11% 1,749 9% 3,660 3,202 14% other income 49 46 6% 38 28% 88 118 -26% Total Earnings 1,961 1,766 11% 1,787 10% 3,748 3,320 13% material cost 638 664 -4% 627 2% 1,264 1,238 2% employee expenses 516 470 10% 496 4% 1,012 931 9% other expenses 492 413 19% 494 0% 986 844 17% EBITDA 315 219 44% 171 85% 485 308# 58% interest expenses 110 83 32% 119 -7% 228 145 57% depreciation 185 166 11% 174 6% 358 328 9% Partners’ share of net profit 19 11 72% 14 33% 33 31 8% profit before tax 40 -19 No -107 No -68 -134 No Tax 35 11 212% -9 No 26 5 421% net profit after tax 5 -30 No -99 No -94 -139 No extraordinary thing 0 7 No 0 No 0 7 No Net profit after tax after extraordinary items 5 -37 No -99 No -94 -146 No

# One-time inventory margin impact of EBITDA in H1FY23 was Rs 68 crore

consolidated balance sheet (in crore rupees) major balance sheet items as at 30-September-23 31-March-23 total equity 7,758 6,773 net debt 3,823 4,781 Total 11,581 11,555 net fixed assets 9,038 8,887 tangible assets 4,691 4,441 intangible assets including goodwill 4,347 4,446 net working capital 2,148 2,307 other assets 395 361 Total assets 11,581 11,555

# Other assets include investments and deferred tax assets (net)

Q2 and H1 FY2024 Earnings Conference Call

Piramal Pharma Limited to host a conference call for investors/analysts 30 October 2023 from 9:00 am to 9:45 am(IST)To discuss its Q2 and H1 FY2024 results.

Dial-in details for the call are as follows:

events place and time telephone number conference call on 30th India – 9:00 AM IST +91 22 6280 1461 / +91 22 7115 8320 (primary number) 1 800 120 1221 (toll free number) USA – 11:30 PM (Eastern Time – New York) duty free number UK – 3:30 am duty free number Singapore – 11:30 am duty free number Hong Kong – 11:30 am duty free number Connect Express with Diamond Pass™ Please use this link for pre-registration to reduce wait time when joining the call – 279153&linkSecurityString=28e77c0997

About Piramal Pharma Limited:

Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL), (NSE: PPLPHARMA) (BSE: 543635), offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through its 17 global development and manufacturing facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL comprises Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a complex hospital generic business; and India consumer healthcare business, selling over-the-counter products. Furthermore, Allergan India Private Limited, one of the associate companies of PPL, has a joint venture with AbbVie Inc. and has emerged as one of the market leaders in the ophthalmology therapeutics sector. Additionally, PPL has a minority investment in Yapan Bio Pvt. Ltd. In October 2020, PPL received a 20% strategic growth investment from Carlyle Group.

