Diwali has always held a special place in the hearts of millions of people, a time of happiness, prosperity and new beginnings. This year, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited (formerly known as Piramal Finance) gets into the festive spirit with ‘Paheli Diwali’, and is celebrating with customers who have invested in their properties from the comfort of their homes and businesses. Experienced Diwali for the first time.

Piramal Finance’s ‘Pehli Diwali’ embodies the spirit of “We see destiny on paper”, emphasizing the true essence of celebrating Diwali at one’s own place, be it home or business. Piramal Finance’s commitment to its customers is not limited to just providing loans. Through this initiative, senior management and company leaders traveled to various locations across India to celebrate 1000 such customers. The leadership traveled to Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Chandigarh to celebrate and honor customers.

Speaking on the occasion, Jairam Sreedharan, Managing Director, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited, said, “The true spirit of Diwali lies in the happiness and prosperity that it brings to everyone, especially those who are struggling with their financial needs. Celebrating their first Diwali at the places they dreamed of being. ‘First Diwali’ is a celebration and a testament to our vision of inclusive and responsible financial support for India’s customers. Our people and customers are at the heart of everything we do at Piramal Finance. Through this initiative, we would like to express our gratitude for choosing Piramal Finance to fulfill their dreams and aspirations,” said Arvind Iyer, Head-Marketing, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited. There is a feeling that runs deep in the fabric of this country. It symbolizes the celebration of progress and prosperity of our people of India. Through this initiative, we celebrate the deep impact of our places and the meaningful roles they play in the lives of our customers. This is a testament to Piramal Finance’s commitment to not only finance homes and businesses, but also support aspirations, encouraging India’s dreams to fly high. We kept it simple, with a story that blends the traditional joys of Diwali with heart-touching moments as our leaders joined delighted customers in their celebrations.” Conceptualized by The Womb, a heart-touching film , which has been released on the social media of Piramal Finance. &TV channel beautifully captures the essence of “Pehli Diwali” for these new homeowners and entrepreneurs. By extending a helping hand and celebrating with these customers, Piramal Finance exemplifies its commitment to supporting dreams and promoting goodwill in the community.

Link to watch the movie: About Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited: Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited (referred to as Piramal Finance) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises Limited (the flagship company of the Piramal Group), which Is a housing finance company. In retail and wholesale lending.

In retail lending, Piramal Finance is one of the leading players addressing the diverse financing needs of the under-served and unserved people of the ‘India’ market. It has over 3 million customers and has a presence in 27 states with a network of over 404 branches. It offers a range of products including Home Loans, Loans Against Property, Used Car Loans, Small Business Loans to Indian budget conscious customers in the peripheries of metros and Tier I, II and III cities. In wholesale lending, it caters to both real estate and non-real estate sectors and offers a range of products including construction finance, structured loans and senior secured loans.

For more information visit: piramalfinance.com Follow us: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Koo

(This story has not been edited by DavidDiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Source: www.bing.com