Oct 31 (Reuters) – Shares of Pinterest (PINS.N) rose 17% on Tuesday after a strong quarterly performance suggested the image-sharing platform is making a comeback in the advertising market and gaining penetration among lucrative Gen Z. Is making.

Monthly active user growth surpassed pandemic surge to reach a record high of 482 million, the company said, much of which was driven by the young Gen Z population, which is seen as a top target for mobile advertisers .

“Take the strong engagement trends as a sign that Pinterest has found a product-market fit for younger users that continues to grow,” said Bernstein analyst Mark Shmulik.

Wall Street applauded the results. At least 19 analysts raised their price targets on the stock, pushing the average to $35, according to LSEG data.

Shares were up 17% at $29.43, and the company was on track to add about $3 billion to the market cap if the gains were sustained.

Pinterest comments on ad market recovery after Meta (META.O), Google (GOOGL.O) and Snap (SNAP.N) pointed to a recovery last week following a pandemic-induced slowdown and subsequent recession warnings. are the latest.

Like its larger competitors, retail was an area of ​​strength for Pinterest.

Meanwhile, the company said more than half of its users were looking at the platform, which helps create online pinboards, as a place to shop and the company had made it more “shoppable” to help drive engagement. “Focused on making.

“If the company can translate that intent into revenue over the next few years, we could see a path to accelerating revenue beyond our base case and closing the gap to more intentional, purchase-heavy peers,” Shmulik said. Said.

