Pinterest jumps on better-than-expected third-quarter results

Pinterest reported third-quarter earnings on Monday that were better on the top and the bottom line. The stock jumped more than 11% in extended trading.

Here’s how the company did it:

Income : $763.2 million versus $743.5 million expected, according to LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv.

: $763.2 million versus $743.5 million expected, according to LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv. Earning: 28 cents per share, adjusted, versus the expected 20 cents, according to LSEG.

Pinterest’s revenue increased 11% to $684.6 million in Q3 2022.

The number of global monthly active users in the quarter increased 8% from a year earlier to 482 million. Analysts expected Pinterest to report 473 million global monthly active users. Average revenue per user was $1.61, exceeding analysts’ estimate of $1.59.

“As we lean into Pinterest’s unique differentiators as a visual search, discovery and shopping platform, we’re finding our best product market fit in years,” Pinterest CEO Bill Ready said in a statement. “Our users are engaging deeper and we’re driving better results for advertisers through better measurement and innovation throughout the funnel.”

For the fourth quarter, Pinterest said it expects revenue growth of 11% to 13%. The midpoint is higher than analyst estimates, which call for an increase of 11.3%, according to LSEG.

Last week, Meta reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results, but its share price dropped 3% after finance chief Susan Lee told analysts the company “saw soft advertising at the beginning of the fourth quarter” due to Israel. Fell more than. -Hamas war.

Due to the volatility surrounding the Middle East crisis, Meta expanded its fourth quarter revenue guidance range. Snap also noted some of the damaging effects of the Israel-Hamas war in its earnings report last week, and said it would not provide official fourth-quarter guidance “due to the unpredictable nature of the war.”

Snap said it “saw a disruption in spending on a large number of primarily brand-oriented ad campaigns shortly after the start of the war in the Middle East.”

Pinterest reported third-quarter net income of $6.73 million, or a penny a share, compared with a loss of $65.2 million, or 10 cents a share, a year earlier.

The company’s expenses in the quarter rose nearly 2% to $768.2 million from $753.9 million a year earlier. The company said its fourth-quarter 2023 non-GAAP operating expenses, which do not include cost of revenues, will decline in the range of 9% to 13% year over year.

Company executives will host a conference call with analysts on Monday at 4:30 pm ET.

