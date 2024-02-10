Pinterest Falls After Earnings Decline—What It Says About the Digital Advertising Market

key takeaways

Shares of Pinterest fell after the social media company reported lower-than-expected revenue and a weaker-than-expected forecast.

Strong earnings from giants like Meta and Amazon may point to some improvement in the digital advertising market, but Pinterest’s results may suggest smaller companies may have trouble making some gains.

However, analysts forecast a strong 2024 for Pinterest, citing new partnerships with Google and Amazon, growth in regions outside the US, and investment in new products on the Pinterest platform.

Shares of Pinterest (PINS) fell more than 9% on Friday after the social media company reported revenue that beat estimates and a weaker-than-expected forecast.

Pinterest said its fourth-quarter revenue rose 12% from a year earlier to $981 million, but was below estimates. For the full year, revenue rose 9% to $3.06 billion, although Pinterest still reported a net loss of $35.6 million for the year. Europe was a bright spot with 32% revenue growth in the fourth quarter.

Pinterest’s global monthly active users (MAUs) grew 11% to 498 million, but the company issued weaker-than-expected guidance, with first-quarter revenue expectations of $690 million to $705 million.

Strong earnings from giants like Amazon (AMZN) and META (META) may point to some improvement in the digital advertising market, but Pinterest’s results may suggest smaller companies may have a hard time making some gains.

However, JPMorgan analysts said they anticipate a strong 2024 for Pinterest, citing new partnerships with Google and Amazon, growth in regions outside the US, and investment in new products on the Pinterest platform.

On Pinterest’s earnings call, CEO Bill Ready said that Pinterest is “under-monetized internationally”, with 80% of its users being outside the US, although they account for only 20% of its revenue.

Jefferies analysts were bullish on Pinterest, saying the “fastest rev growth rates are still ahead.”

Pinterest shares closed Friday down 9.4% at $36.87 per share. They have gained about 48% in the last year.

Source: www.investopedia.com