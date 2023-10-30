Pinterest beats Q3 estimates as ad market improves

(Reuters) -Pinterest beat third-quarter revenue and profit estimates on Monday, as a steady digital ad market helped attract marketers to the image-sharing platform ahead of the holiday season.

The company’s shares rose more than 10% in extended trading.

The results have raised hopes of a market rebound after major industry players Alphabet, Meta Platforms and Snap beat quarterly revenue expectations last week due to a boost in their advertising business.

They also suggest that efforts to increase purchases on the Pinterest app through partnerships with companies like Amazon.com were profitable for the company, which lets users create pinboards online.

Brokerages including Bernstein have been optimistic about the benefits from the partnership, saying it could boost Pinterest’s fourth-quarter revenue. The San Francisco, California-based company’s revenue rose 11% to $763.2 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with Wall Street estimates of $743.5 million, according to LSEG data.

Global monthly active users (MAU) on the image-sharing platform rose 8% to 482 million.

Excluding items, Pinterest made profit of 28 cents per share, compared with analysts’ estimates of 20 cents per share.

The company expects revenue in the current quarter to grow in the range of 11-13% year-on-year, with estimated revenue growth of 11.3%.

At Pinterest’s first investor day held last month, CEO Bill Ready said the company expects to grow revenue in the mid to high teens over the next three to five years and improve its adjusted EBITDA margin to the low 30% range.

Last month, media research and investment firm Magna raised its forecast for US ad spending growth for calendar 2023 to 5.2% from 4.2%. It expects digital ad sales to grow 9.6% in the period.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Source: finance.yahoo.com