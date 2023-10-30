We maintain our fair value estimate for narrow-moat Pinnacle PNI at AUD 11 per share. Net inflows for the first three months of fiscal year 2024 were AUD 200 million. Although this is modest at less than 1% of funds under management, it is extraordinary compared to other listed asset managers. The industry experienced redemptions in this period due to customers’ continued aversion to riskier assets due to uncertainty over the trajectory of interest rates.

This performance was supported by Pinnacle’s diverse offering and wide customer base. These qualities, when combined with strong performance, significantly enhance its ability to attract and retain FUM even amid adverse markets. During the last three months, net inflows into high-margin retail and international channels were AUD 1.2 billion; This includes a portion of non-traditional products such as private debt, private equity and global emerging markets funds. These flows were partially offset by institutional redemptions of AUD 1 billion.

We expect Pinnacle to experience average net inflows of mid-single-digit FUM rates over the five years to fiscal 2028. This is based on the strong investment performance of its boutiques and comparatively low fees, which will help it gain market share from other poors. When industry fund flows recover, competitors perform. 81 per cent of strategies have outperformed their benchmark over the five years to September 2023, and a growing proportion are also outperforming their peers. Its fees, overall, are approximately 60% lower than comparable peers.

Stabilization of interest rates by the end of FY2024 is also likely to revive investor appetite for risk assets and encourage fresh fund inflows. A slight improvement in net flows into Australian investment trusts, particularly in the equity and fixed income asset classes, during August 2023 marks a promising turnaround. This comes after both asset classes experienced prolonged net outflows due to rapidly rising interest rates from 2022 onwards.

The author or authors do not own shares in any securities mentioned in this article. Learn about Morningstar’s editorial policies.

Source: www.morningstar.com