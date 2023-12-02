Pinky Cole Hayes travels from founding Slutty Vegan to entrepreneur reality show

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN)- Pinky Cole Hayes makes it look easy being nine months pregnant with her third child, going on a book tour, being a philanthropist, and running a multi-million dollar business.

If that sounds like a lot, it is, but the founder of meatless hamburger brand Slutty Vegan is so determined to succeed that she wants to spread that success to others.

Cole is serving as a judge on Revolt TV’s “Bet on Black” series, which highlights emerging Black entrepreneurs like Cole.

“This is my second season now and when I did it the first time, we had a ball,” he told CNN. “Then this season came up again, and they reached out and said ‘We’d love to include Pinky’ and I said, ‘Okay, I’ll do it.’ Because obviously this is my field, entrepreneurship, and it was a really good way to be able to showcase my entrepreneurial expertise.

With Slutty Vegan, Cole discusses his past as a former producer of “The Maury Povich Show” to leading a highly successful restaurant chain.

But she did not stop here.

She is also the author of “Eat Plants, B*tch: 91 Vegan Recipes That Will Blow Your Meat-Loving Mind” and most recently “I Hope You Fail: Ten Hater Statements That Keep You from Holding Everything You Want.”

Not to mention her philanthropic work, including paying off college students’ debt, and a development deal she’s working on for a new retail space in her hometown of Baltimore with Under Armour’s founder Kevin Supported by Planck.

“Looking back at where my life has gone since 2018, I know I’ve done a lot, but I still have a lot of work to do because I want to be the best,” she said.

She has a great partner in her husband, Derrick Hayes, founder and CEO of the wildly successful Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks.

Yes – the founder of a vegan restaurant chain is married to the founder of a cheesesteak chain, but it helps that she’s also committed to her business as well as helping other entrepreneurs.

Plus, life can be busy, what with Hayes’ two daughters from previous relationships, as well as her two children and a third child soon to be born.

Cole laughs when she reveals that she has been “pregnant since 2020” and will now have three children under the age of three. She admits it has been challenging.

She said, “The mother’s guilt came from the fact that I was always traveling, always in business meetings.” “And yes, I have my village and I’ve got people who support us overall, but you know, I went too far.”

She said she “refuses to be a mother because I want to be an entrepreneur, or vice versa.”

“Now I’ve combined those two worlds together,” she said. “If I’m doing anything business-related, nine times out of 10, you’ll see me with my kids.”

It’s all hard work, which is why Cole feels ideally suited to help advise other business owners. As Slutty Vegan prepares to open a location at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, she said she knows what it means to dream big.

“Starting out as a mom and pop and now being recognized as a national brand in one of the busiest airports in the world and the largest airport in the world is really a great accomplishment,” he said. “For us to still be in a very sustainable place, given that a lot of businesses are closing their doors and we’re opening more doors, I’m very grateful.”

the-cnn-wire

™ and © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Source: www.cbs58.com