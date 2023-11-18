Pingpong at SFF 2023: The key to successfully dealing with risks in a volatile global market

How cross-border payments companies can empower businesses

David Messenger, CEO of PingPong’s Global Business

SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global payments platform PingPong announced several significant milestones and achievements in advancing the cross-border payments industry during the Singapore FinTech Festival 2023.

The event featured an insightful keynote address by David Messenger, CEO of PingPong’s Global Business, sharing strategies for enterprises navigating the dynamic global macroeconomic and business landscapes and by MODIFI, the fintech leader in digital trade finance. A strategic partnership was announced with.

Keynote Speech: Navigating Global Complexity

David Messenger, CEO of PingPong’s Global Business, shares strategies for securing, managing and growing cross-border enterprises amid uncertainties. Addressing volatility, regulatory changes and evolving supply chains, Messenger stressed the importance of technology combined with local teams, and most importantly, strong local connections with valued partners. He stressed the need for quick adaptation to the changing FX and legal landscape.

Global Payment Network: Partnership for Mutual Development

PingPong highlighted its ability to partner with enterprises around the world, seeking world-class global partners in Singapore and Southeast Asia for mutual development. This approach emphasizes the platform’s adaptability to diverse needs and its commitment to fostering partnerships globally.

Major Payment Institution (MPI) approval by MAS

PingPong has recently received approval by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) as a Major Payment Institution in Singapore. This allows PingPong to offer a wide range of payment services, facilitating rapid global expansion for local businesses.

David Messenger, CEO of PingPong’s Global Business, said, “These announcements underline our commitment to empowering businesses globally. From protecting against uncertainties to driving digital trade, PingPong is reshaping cross-border transactions and financing. “I am at the forefront.”

Adaptation and innovation in changing landscape

PingPong helps clients adapt to new geopolitical and economic circumstances, demonstrating the ability to adapt and change to take advantage of market opportunities. The messenger highlighted the humanitarian and people aspects and stressed the need for fintechs to combine the power of technology with local, people-driven companies. Investment and the development of strong relationships with the right local partners are essential for continued success.

about pingpong

Founded in 2015, PingPong is a leading global technology company. The PingPong ecosystem is built on a vision that empowers cross-border digital commerce to grow. Our one-stop innovative, secure, compliant and comprehensive suite of products includes e-commerce payments, B2B trade payments, acquisition services, card issuance, FX management, supply chain financing, enterprise solutions and much more.

Over the years, PingPong has accommodated trade flows from more than 200 markets and regions. Our tried and proven global infrastructure has processed over US$100 billion of transaction volume and connects over 100 international e-commerce marketplaces and ecosystem partners as well as over 100 international financial institutions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available here

Source: www.bing.com