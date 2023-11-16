PingPong and MODIFI announce partnership to transform B2B cross-border payments and digital trade finance

SINGAPORE, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In a significant development for B2B cross-border payments, fintech platform MODIFI today announced the launch of a global B2B Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) in partnership with PingPong, one of the largest payments platforms. ) functionality announced. in Asia.

Announced at this year’s Singapore FinTech Festival, the collaboration will enable cross-border exporters and merchants to offer BNPL payment options to their B2B customers, helping them accelerate global trade expansion and increase revenues.

As the pace of global business digitalization increases, the role of financial services in driving business growth becomes even more paramount. Addressing the nuanced needs of today’s cross-border e-commerce and foreign trade sectors, the collaboration between PingPong and MODIFI utilizes cutting-edge digital technology with a strong global banking account and payments financing infrastructure. The result is a dramatic increase in business operating efficiency and liquidity of funds for both buyers and sellers. Sellers can benefit from the boon of instant invoice payments, strengthening their financial liquidity. Meanwhile, buyers enjoy adaptable and flexible payment terms.

Jianqin Xu, Pingpong Global Partner and General Manager of SMB Business Groupsaid, “Standing at the forefront of the digital commerce era, PingPong will continue to prioritize the growing needs of cross-border enterprises, enhancing our product capabilities with a primary focus on cross-border payments. The partnership with MODIFI will offer a comprehensive more Digital payments and finance solutions to help businesses achieve global expansion.”

Matthias Hendrix, Chief Commercial Officer of MODIFIsaid, “For businesses with an eye on global expansion, cross-border financing presents complex challenges. MODIFI’s mission revolves around simplifying these complexities. Our synergy with PingPong gives us a platform for global enterprise expansion. “We aim to offer end-to-end digital payments and financing solutions for businesses engaged in cross-border trade, bringing them closer to their global aspirations.”

With PingPong’s vast global payments reach in over 200 countries and MODIFI’s deep expertise in trade finance, businesses are presented with an unmatched suite of business solutions. The alliance promises businesses the tools they need to optimize working capital, smartly manage risks and take advantage of growth opportunities in global markets.

about pingpong

PingPong is a leading global technology company and one of the largest payments companies in Asia. The PingPong ecosystem is built on a vision that empowers cross-border digital commerce to grow. Our one-stop innovative, secure, compliant and comprehensive suite of products includes e-commerce payments, B2B trade payments, acquisition services, card issuance, FX management, supply chain financing and enterprise solutions.

About MODIFI

MODIFI is a fintech platform specializing in B2B cross-border financing and payment solutions. The company removes traditional barriers to global trade by empowering businesses with the modern digital payment tools and financial liquidity they need to compete in global commerce.

MODIFI’s platform serves over 1,600 companies in 55+ countries and has a global presence with offices in Shenzhen, Singapore, Hong Kong, Amsterdam, Berlin, New York, Mexico City, Dubai, Mumbai, New Delhi and Dhaka.

