Ping An loses $2.1 billion in market value, China assets rise on Country Garden rescue report

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese property stocks rose and shares of Ping An Insurance Group fell to a one-year low on Wednesday after Reuters reported that Chinese authorities threatened the company with taking a controlling stake in troubled developer Country Garden. Said for.

Ping An’s Hong Kong-listed shares fell 5.4%, their steepest daily decline in more than a year, wiping out about $2.1 billion in market capitalization. Turnover was the highest in almost a year.

country garden <2007.HK> Shares hit a one-month high and closed more than 12% higher. Its dollar debt also increased.

A Ping An spokesman said the government had not contacted the company and denied the information reported by Reuters, citing four sources familiar with the plan.

However, markets took it as a positive sign for the debt-laden property sector, which is weighing heavily on the world’s second-largest economy and raising fears of wider financial system contagion.

Developers China Evergrande and Sunac China Holdings jumped nearly 30% each. The index of Hong Kong-listed mainland developers rose 2.7%.

“Such a move should reduce or control market risks,” said Lu Wenxi, analyst at property agency Centline.

“This move is going to be a big boost to market confidence, because now the entire real estate market, especially some major real estate enterprises, are under huge pressure, and the risk of them going bankrupt is triggering a chain reaction.”

In debt markets, some of Country Garden’s shorter-term bonds, such as a dollar bond maturing as early as 2024, were firmer at about 6 cents on the dollar, up 2 cents on the dollar.

Elsewhere, a Wanda Properties dollar bond maturing in early 2024 was up more than half a cent at $50.75.

(Reporting by Anne Marie Rowntree in Hong Kong. Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Edmund Clamons and Kim Coghill)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com