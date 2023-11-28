HONG KONG & SHANGHAI, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Limited (hereinafter “Ping An”, the “Company” or the “Group”, HKEX: 2318/82318; SSE: 601318) announced that its subsidiary Ping An Bank has been awarded the 2023 Terra Carta Seal from the Sustainable Markets Initiative for the Bank’s leadership in creating a climate and nature-positive future.

The Terra Carta Seal was launched in 2021 by His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom when he was Prince of Wales. This seal is awarded to global companies that have demonstrated the success of a high-impact, large-scale company-wide project, initiative or strategy that aligns with one or more of the Terra Carta Articles of the Sustainable Markets Initiative, Which is a proposed set of principles for 2030. Places nature, people and planet at the center of global value creation. Since its inception, the Sustainable Markets Initiative has awarded its prestigious seal to 83 companies globally, which this year includes Ping An Bank and 16 other companies.

Focusing on six key areas: clean energy, green environmental protection, high-carbon transformation, green transportation, green manufacturing and green services, Ping An Bank provides tailored credit solutions for green industries and projects. It offers a wide range of innovative green financing products, including early-stage loans for new energy power projects, green supply chain financing, digital loans for household distributed photovoltaic projects, sustainability-linked loans and carbon emissions rights pledge financing. Is included. Ping An Bank has provided a green loan to the world’s first zero-carbon industrial park and the first carbon capture, utilization and storage project covering the entire industry chain in China’s steel industry. It participated in a syndicated loan for the world’s largest solar thermal power station—the Dubai Solar Power Station Project—and supported the construction of the Baihetan Hydropower Station in China with loans and carbon-neutral bonds, creating the world’s largest clean energy project. A corridor was built. In addition, Ping An Bank has set up personal carbon accounts, potentially covering its 120 million individual customers, who can accumulate green credits through 23 green behaviors in daily life. Green loans can be used to promote green and low-carbon lifestyle among consumers and to plant trees to address environmental challenges.

Ping An Bank said: ,Earth is our common home. We should play a supporting role of investment and financing in combating climate change, support green, low-carbon and recycling development, accelerate the building of a beautiful China with high-quality development of green finance, actively respond We must address global climate and environmental challenges, and provide a clean and beautiful world for future generations.”

Jennifer Jordan-Saffie, CEO of the Sustainable Markets Initiative, said: “The Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Terra Carta Seal recognizes companies that are making great progress in delivering real-world results to create a more positive future that we can all embrace “The potential of the projects and initiatives driven by these companies sets the standard for all of us as we move toward a more sustainable future.”

Ping An Group is actively addressing the challenges and possibilities arising from climate change by leveraging the benefits of an integrated finance strategy. It promotes responsible investment, banking and sustainable insurance, and continues to advance green finance initiatives to support China’s carbon peak and carbon neutrality goals. As of the end of June 2023, green investment in Ping An’s insurance assets reached RMB140.929 billion, while the balance of green loans stood at RMB134.926 billion. During the first three quarters of 2023, the company’s green insurance policies generated basic premium income of RMB26.276 billion.

