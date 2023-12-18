PIMCO Canada Corp. Announces Special Reinvested Distribution for PIMCO Canada Closed End Fund for Year-End 2023

PIMCO Account Management

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pimco Canada Corp. (“Pimco Canada”) is pleased to announce today that it has made a special reinvested income distribution on certain Class A units of Pimco (the “Units”). Has announced. Canada closed the final fund (the “Fund”). The reinvested distributions will be paid to holders of record on January 15, 2024, at the close of business on December 29, 2023. Reinvested distributions will be reinvested in units of the applicable fund and the resulting units will be immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each unitholder will not change. Unitholders holding their units outside registered schemes will have a taxable amount to report and the adjusted cost basis of their units will increase.

These amounts are for reinvested distributions only, and do not include ongoing monthly cash distribution amounts, which are being announced in a separate press release.

The details of the reinvested distribution amount are as follows:

Fund Name anchor delivery amount per unit PIMCO Strategic Income Fund PTI.UN $0.00149 PIMCO Strategic Income Opportunities Fund pto.un $0.01654

The Manager, PIMCO Canada, retains Pacific Investment Management Company LLC, (“PIMCO”) to provide investment management services to the Funds.

About PIMCO

PIMCO was founded in 1971 in Newport Beach, California and is one of the world’s leading fixed income investment managers. Today we have offices around the world and more than 3,000 professionals united by a single purpose: creating opportunities for investors in every environment. PIMCO is owned by Allianz SE, a leading global diversified financial services provider.

This is not an offer to sell units nor a solicitation of an offer to buy units in any area where offer or sale is not permitted. Before investing, you should carefully read the Fund’s disclosure documents and carefully consider the risks you are taking when investing in the Units. There can be no assurance that a Fund will achieve its investment objectives or be able to structure its investment portfolio as anticipated. Copies of the Fund’s disclosure documents can be obtained from your financial advisor.

forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements identified by “expects”, “intends”, “will” and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Fund. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the current expectations of each Fund, PIMCO Canada and/or PIMCO regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, market factors. Although the Funds, PIMCO Canada and/or PIMCO believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. . For the uncertainty inherent in it. The Funds, PIMCO Canada and/or PIMCO undertake no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or other factors affecting this information. result, except as required by law.

If you buy or sell units on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) you will generally pay a brokerage fee to your dealer. If units are bought or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when purchasing the units and receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with ownership of the units. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain important information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in these documents. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values ​​change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Each Fund is a closed and exchange traded investment fund. Unlike open end funds, closed end funds are not offered continuously. After the initial public offering, shares of the closed end fund are sold in the open market through the stock exchange. Contact your financial advisor for additional information.

For a summary of the risks of investing in each fund please see major risks of the fund section of the prospectus. Units of closed end funds often trade at a discount to their net asset value, which can increase the risk of loss. Delivery is not guaranteed and is subject to change and/or elimination.

As a general matter PIMCO provides services to qualified institutions, financial intermediaries and institutional investors. Individual investors should consult their own financial professional to determine the most appropriate investment option for their financial situation. This material contains the current opinions of the Manager and such opinions are subject to change without notice. This material is distributed for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security, strategy or investment product. The information provided herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but not guaranteed. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without written permission. PIMCO is a trademark of Allianz Asset Management of America LP in the United States and worldwide. ©2023, Pimco

Products and services provided by PIMCO Canada Corp. may be available only in certain provinces or territories of Canada and only through dealers authorized for that purpose.

PIMCO Canada has retained PIMCO LLC as sub-adviser. PIMCO Canada will remain responsible for any losses arising from the failure of its sub-adviser.

PIMCO CANADA CORPORATION, 199 Bay Street, Suite 2050, Commerce Court Station, PO Box 363, Toronto, ON, M5L 1G2, 416-368-3350

contact:

Agnes Crane

PIMCO – Media Relations

Phone: +212 597.1054

Source