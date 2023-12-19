Pimco boss: UK at risk of 'hard landing' as consumers feel pinched by higher rates

Britain is at risk of a “hard landing” as higher interest rates dampen consumer spending, according to a senior executive at global investment giant Pimco.

Daniel Ivashkin, Pimco’s chief investment officer, said the UK is “more likely to suffer a more significant economic downturn” than the US.

He argued that this was because it was “a small, open economy, whose consumers were feeling the brunt of central bank policy far more than their US counterparts”.

Ivaskin said he was betting bigger on UK government bonds than US ones because he expected the economy to face more pressure.

“We think there are potentially more hard landing risks,” he said in an interview with the Financial Times.

Although Britain has outperformed expectations this year, a historic round of monetary tightening by the Bank of England has left the economy unable to generate any real momentum.

Growth remained flat in the third quarter, while data last week showed GDP declined 0.3 percent in October, a bigger decline than expected.

Many forecasters are optimistic about the UK’s growth outlook next year, with the Bank itself predicting that the economy will remain more or less stable for the next two years.

Despite this gloomy picture, Bank Governor Andrew Bailey has insisted that “it is really too early to start speculating about cutting interest rates”.

But Ivaskin was bullish about the prospects for bond investors more broadly because the era of negative yields is unlikely to return.

Investors have suffered deep losses over the past two years as higher rates hit the value of bond portfolios, but, as inflation continues to fall, returns on bonds will look far more attractive than they did in the decade after the financial crisis. .

“Global bond investment is back,” he said. “This is the first time in a long time that we are bullish about value and relative value in the UK, Europe and Japan”.

