Pilots flying tourists over national parks face new rules. There's no one tougher than Mount Rushmore

Fewer planes and helicopters will fly tourists over Mount Rushmore and other national monuments and parks as new rules take effect that aim to protect the peace of some of the United States’ most beloved natural areas.

Air travel has pitted tour operators against noise-frustrated visitors for decades, but it has reached a fever pitch with the introduction of new management plans at nearly two dozen national parks and monuments.

One of the strictest was recently announced at Mount Rushmore and Badlands National Park, where travel flights within a half-mile of the South Dakota sites will be essentially banned starting in April.

“I don’t know what we’ll be able to save,” complained Mark Schlafly, co-owner of Black Hills Aerial Adventures, who was looking for alternative routes.

The rules are the result of a federal appeals court finding three years ago that the National Park Service and the Federal Aviation Administration failed to enforce a 2000 law governing commercial air travel over parks and some tribal lands. A schedule was drawn up to set out the rules, and many are now expiring.

But now an industry group is considering litigation, and an environmental coalition has already filed a lawsuit over one plan. The issue has become so controversial that a congressional oversight hearing is planned for Tuesday.

Critics argue that the wheezing of chopper blades is drowning out the sounds of birds, boiling lava and babbling streams. This in turn disrupts the experiences of visitors and the tribes who call the lands surrounding the park home.

“is that fair?” asked Kristen Brengle of the National Parks Conservation Association, noting that the number of visitors on the ground far exceeds those coming above. “I do not think so.”

Air operators argue that they provide unmatched access, especially to the elderly and disabled.

Helicopter Association International spokesman Bailey Wood described them as “absolutely exhilarating, a thrilling experience”.

Sightseeing flights began in the 1930s when workers building the giant Hoover Dam asked helicopter pilots working on the project to give their families flyovers, Wood said.

“It started from there,” he said, joking, “sorry, aviation joke.”

The issue reached a climax in 1986 at the Grand Canyon when two tour planes collided over the national park in Arizona, killing 25 people. Congress took action the following year and a plan was created to specify routes and minimum altitudes for flights over the valley.

Congress passed another round of legislation in 2000 with the goal of establishing rules in other national parks. But bureaucratic difficulties and delays prevented compliance.

Public employees and Malama Pono, the Hawaii Island Coalition for Environmental Responsibility, filed a lawsuit demanding something be done. Historically, some of the busiest places in the country for tour operators have been Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, and Haleakala National Park.

In 2020, a federal court ordered compliance in 23 national parks, including popular sites such as Glacier in Montana, Arches in Utah, and the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee and North Carolina. That same year, according to the latest available data, 15,624 air trips were reported, down about 30% because of the pandemic, the park service said.

As of this month, plans or voluntary agreements have been adopted for most parks, although not all of them have gone into effect. The Park Service said five are still a work in progress.

Parks exempt from developing plans include those with few flights and those in Alaska where small aircraft are often the only way to get there.

“For the most part, the plans have been quite generous to the industry, allowing them to continue with some limited air travel around these parks as in the past,” said Peter Jenkins, senior council of public employees for environmental accountability.

His group went to court over the plan to allow a total of about 2,500 flights over the Golden Gate National Recreation Area and other nearby parks, alleging inadequate environmental studies.

Then last month restrictions on Mount Rushmore and the Badlands were announced.

Eagle Aviation Inc. “This is not a management plan,” complained Ray Zelek, the owner and chief pilot. “As far as I’m concerned, this is a cease-fire plan.”

Black Hills Helicopters Inc. Andrew Busse of America said that his tours already do not fly directly over Mount Rushmore. The park is relatively small, he said, so the memorial to the country’s presidents is still visible from outside its boundaries.

The plans are intended to take into account tribal wishes. But Shawn Bordeaux, a Democratic state legislator in South Dakota and a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, said he has not heard any complaints.

“We don’t want them flying around trying to see our sun dance or ceremony or anything,” he said. “But as far as tourism is concerned, I don’t understand why it’s an issue.”

A similar strict plan has been proposed for Bandelier National Monument in New Mexico. Bruce Adams, owner of Southwest Safaris, flies tourists twice a week in a fixed-wing aircraft in an area known for habitats carved into the soft rocky cliffs.

“Changing the route would force me to fly over Pueblo tribal lands, which I have avoided for 49 years because I know it would create noise problems,” he said.

Meanwhile, Glacier National Park is phasing out flights by the end of 2029.

Wood said the process was “broken and rushed” and threatened to put some operators out of business.

“Litigation is a tool that is certainly being considered,” he said.

But Brengle, of the National Park Conservation Association, said the resistance doesn’t have much strength. He said an amendment to the FAA reauthorization bill that would have required the agency to take into account the economics of commercial air travel in national parks failed in July.

“People go to Arches, people go to Hawaii to hear the sights and sounds of these places,” Brengle said. “It’s quite clear that the vast majority of people who are going to these parks are not going to hear helicopters overhead.”

Source: apnews.com