Pilot accused of trying to shut off engine mid-flight after taking magic mushrooms asks, ‘Am I dead?’ Is this hell?’

An off-duty Alaska Airlines pilot accused of trying to shut down an airplane engine after taking magic mushrooms last month thought he was dreaming and questioned whether he was in hell, he said Saturday. Said in a published interview.

Joseph Emerson, 44, told in a jailhouse interview in Portland, Oregon that he recalled taking psychedelics around a campfire on Oct. 20, two days before the incident — something he had never taken before. Did the events of his past.

“I thought about a lot of painful things at the time when I was like, ‘Am I dead?’ Is this hell?’” he told the Times. “I’m reliving that trauma.”

On October 22, Emerson, who was off duty, was sitting in the jump seat of the cockpit of an Alaska Airlines flight when he allegedly tried to shut down the plane’s engine by activating the fire suppression system.

According to court documents, Emerson told a Portland, Oregon police officer that he thought he was dreaming and wanted to wake up, Emerson also told the Times.

Emerson told the newspaper, “I thought it would shut down both engines, the plane would be headed toward a crash, and I would wake up.”

Authorities have said Emerson also said he was depressed and believed he was experiencing a mental breakdown.

The plane, Flight 2059, operated by Horizon Air, a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines, was traveling from Everett, Washington, to San Francisco and was diverted to Portland.

Jail records show Emerson is being held without bail at the Multnomah County Detention Center in Portland.

He has been charged in state court with 83 counts of attempted murder and other charges. He has pleaded not guilty. He has also been charged federally with interference with the flight crew.

Emerson’s attorney, Noah Horst, has stated that he “would never knowingly hurt another person,” and “was not under the influence of any intoxicants when he boarded that flight.”

No one was injured in the incident.

Source: www.nbcnews.com