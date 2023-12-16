Hardly a day goes by when some kind of scam doesn’t pop up on our phones or on our emails, trying to get us to download malware, trick us into revealing passwords or pay for fraudulent goods. But there is a trick that is gaining popularity and you definitely don’t want to fall for it.

This is called a “pig slaughter” scheme, because the criminals will “fatten up” the victim to gain their trust before “butchering” them – usually by convincing them to invest large sums of money in fraudulent investments, then all. They get crazy about something.

The U.S. Justice Department announced Thursday that four people were recently charged in connection with such a scam, three of whom were from Southern California. The DOJ alleges that the fraud caused victims to lose $80 million.

Alham Lu Zhang, 36, of Alhambra; Justin Walker, 31, of Cyprus; Joseph Wong, 32, of Rosemead; And Hailong Zhu, 40, of Naperville, Illinois, was charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering, international money laundering and concealment, the DOJ said. Zhang and Walker were arrested and appeared in court on Wednesday. If found guilty, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Pig scammers often find their victims on dating sites or social media, or by calling and pretending to dial a wrong number, federal officials said in the release. According to the US Treasury Department, the scams are largely carried out by criminal enterprises based in Southeast Asia, which use human trafficking victims to reach millions of people around the world. Scammers build relationships with victims to gain their trust and, in many cases, offer the idea of ​​using cryptocurrencies to make business investments.

In cases involving cryptocurrencies, victims are directed to fraudulent platforms to invest, and unknowingly send their money to scammer-controlled accounts. The platform falsely advertises significant returns on investment, and victims are then encouraged to raise more and more money. However, when they finally attempt to withdraw their money, the scammers put a stop to them – or disappear with the funds.

In the case announced Thursday, the feds allege that Zhang, Walker, Wong and Zhu conspired to open bank accounts and shell companies to launder funds from a cryptocurrency investment scam. The four are accused of carrying out hundreds of transactions that caused victims to lose more than $80 million – more than $20 million of which was deposited into the defendants’ bank accounts.

According to FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimler, pig scammers are patient and build rapport over small daily things to make the victim feel comfortable. They can also send pictures showing themselves as rich and successful. One sign that a romantic partner you met online may be a cheater is that the person is never willing or able to meet you, always offering excuses and convincing you that he or she will soon He will come to meet you.

Eimler said scammers typically introduce an investment opportunity by sharing their success stories and saying they became rich through a particular investment platform. They will share screenshots of their bank accounts with high balances and ultimately pressure the victim to invest, offering it as a “near guarantee” for making money – with the caveat that the victim must be willing to pay a little to see it. One should start with the amount that works.

According to Eimler, the victim is sent a link to download a mobile app, or they are directed to a website to open an account. The accounts the scammer will control will be required to upload their identification. Victims usually start with small amounts and get immediate returns. They are able to withdraw quickly, giving them confidence that the platform is legitimate.

Victims increase their investments based on the returns they see, or they may be pressured by scammers to invest more. They look at regular profit reports and eventually decide to make larger withdrawals. At this point, the hammer falls: they are told they must pay taxes, approximately 15%-25% of their profits, and will need to find additional money. They were then told that their account had been frozen due to securities fraud or money laundering. They will never receive their (imaginary) earnings, nor will they get back the money they invested.

Emiler advises against sending money to an investment platform just because someone you met online or on the phone advised you to do so.

“Most of these investment returns don’t even make sense mathematically, but people want to trust people who pretend to be their friends, coworkers, or potential partners,” he wrote in an email. “And the use of third-party investment platforms appears to disarm people. In their eyes, they’re not giving their money to a stranger, they’re investing in what they’re sure is a legitimate investment company.”

Source: www.latimes.com