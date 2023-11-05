Pierre Poilievre, Scott Moe condemn carbon tax on Sask. party conference

Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is praising Saskatchewan’s premier and finance minister for the province’s fight against the federal government’s carbon pricing efforts.

His comments on Premier Scott Moe’s government came while addressing delegates at the provincial Saskatchewan Party conference in Regina on Saturday.

While Poilievre said both his predecessor at the top of the federal Tories and Moe warned Canada the tax would be a disaster, Saskatchewan Finance Minister Donna Harpoir on Friday asked other provincial finance ministers about the tax to her federal counterpart Chrystia Freeland. Called together to face. A conference call.

Freeland said the call was convened at the request of Ontario to discuss the possibility of Alberta withdrawing from the Canada Pension Plan.

But after the Liberals decided to ban home heating oil, but not other types of heating, finance ministers insisted on discussing a carbon tax.

In addition to the carbon tax, Poilievre’s speech addressed areas and policies he would like to target if his party forms the next federal government, including what he said would be “a focus on limiting spending with common-sense legislation.” will concentrate what is called “dollar-for”. -Dollar Law.”

“Every time the government brings in a dollar of new spending, the law requires it to save a dollar to pay for it,” Poilievre said.

Standing on stage during the conference are Poilievre, left, and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, right. (Haywood Yu/The Canadian Press)

The Conservative leader also said that as prime minister, he would cut “waste in the system”, starting with getting rid of the ArriveCan app – an app designed to show travelers their vaccination status during the COVID-19 pandemic. Was designed during.

Poilievre supported liquefaction facilities for natural gas as well as pipelines for both natural gas and oil.

He cited an Ontario court decision in the case of psychologist and media personality Jordan Peterson in saying that his government will attach conditions to federal funding for universities based on whether they uphold the Charter of Rights and Freedoms section that Guarantees freedom of expression. That ruling upheld a regulatory body’s order that Peterson undergo social media training in the wake of complaints about his controversial online posts and statements.

Moe also spoke to members of the Saskatchewan Party on Saturday. The conference included a review of his leadership ahead of next year’s provincial election, in which Moe received the support of 87 percent of party members.

In the last conference in 2021, he also got the support of more than 80 percent of the members.

Moe said his Saskatchewan Party government would work more collaboratively with the federal government if the federal carbon tax and other policies he called ‘barriers to the province’ were removed. (Haywood Yu/The Canadian Press)

Moe also said that if Poilievre wins the next election his government will work more collaboratively with the federal government and that the federal carbon tax and “myriad policies” that are “barriers to the province” will be removed.

“Economic Autonomy Policies [of the Saskatchewan Party] That’s just – many of them are in response to federal policies that are in place,” Moe said.

The Premier said that if various federal policies “disappeared”, the Saskatchewan First Act would no longer be needed.

That act says the province has jurisdiction over the exploration of non-renewable resources, the development, conservation and management of non-renewable natural forestry resources and more.

Moe also said he’s going to the United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP28, in a few weeks, where he said, “We will provide a platform for Saskatchewan industries to tell their stories.”

“Environmental Records [and] The sustainability record we have in this province is unlike any other region on Earth, and we should be very proud of that,” Mo said.

Source: www.bing.com