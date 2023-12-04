SAN FRANCISCO–( BUSINESS WIRE )– Today, Pier VC (“Pier”) announced it is opening a 30,000 square foot space in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood. Pear Studio will serve as a collaborative work environment for founders and entrepreneurs. The move to the Pier marks a bright spot in the otherwise volatile San Francisco commercial real estate market, with the effective office vacancy rate in San Francisco reaching 30 percent last month.1 The Pier’s location is among the largest spaces ever occupied by an enterprise. Will be one of the largest capital firms in the Bay Area.

This press release features multimedia. Watch the full release here:

Nomos co-founders Edmund Lu and Davina Boedizzano whiteboarding with Piers VC’s Nate Hirsch (Photo: Ced McCray)

It will be a home base for a very active and engaged community of early-stage founders to work, learn and grow as entrepreneurs. Pear focuses on one of the brightest areas of venture investing: pre-seed and seed, and regularly supports founders before they even have an idea. This space can be used to host fireside chats with tech leaders, organize hackathons, office hours with peer teams across verticals like AI, Biotech, Consumer, Fintech, SaaS, Climate, and Deep Tech, and for work and hacker spaces. Will be done. Entrepreneurs.

“We are thrilled to now have two Pier Studio locations: SF and Menlo Park. We strongly believe in the power of community and feel strongly that the Bay Area is still the center of the tech universe. Regardless of market conditions, strong founders are building startups from the ground up in many industries. We are building this home for the next generation of tech entrepreneurs who we know will build a better future here,” shared Pejman Nozad, founding managing partner of Pierce.

The 30,000 sq ft space is a Grade A trophy space and will have 200+ desks for founders, 20+ conference and call rooms and a dedicated event space to host interactions with tech leaders, demo days and more. Pear will host several of its programs in Pear Studio, including PearX, a 14-week-long early-stage bootcamp for founders, and its Female Founder Circles program, which aims to help train technical female founders who move on to entrepreneurship. Is focused on. But the Pier will also open its doors to aspiring entrepreneurs, some of whom haven’t even started a company yet.

“One of our core values ​​at Peer is to give before asking for anything in return. We strive to add value to anyone who comes in contact with Peer, which could mean inviting them to work from our location. In fact we have a long history of opening our doors to founders even before they have an office of their own. An example is Aurora Solar’s co-founders, Sam and Chris, who worked in our Palo Alto area before we funded them. He worked at Peer for over a year before finding his own place. Their team grew so big that eventually we had to kick them out. Fast forward to today: they’re a leading climate tech company and have raised $500 million from top-tier investors,” commented Mar Hershenson, Pear’s other founding managing partner.

“It’s really quite amazing to see photos of our initial Palo Alto location. I have photos with the founders of Branch Metrix, Affinity, and Aurora Solar, sitting close to each other, working, talking, and learning from each other. We believe strongly in the power of community,” Pageman said.

The team at Peer has spent the last 10 years building the company from the ground up and recently closed their fourth seed fund at $432M. Peer’s first fund is a top 5% performing fund and their track record now includes 3 public companies (DoorDash, Guardant Health and Senti Bio) and several other companies valued at over $1 billion (Gusto, Branch, Aurora Solar, Venta and more).2

About Pier VC,

​Peer VC is a pre-seed and seed stage VC firm that partners with entrepreneurs from their early days to build category-defining companies. We’ve invested in DoorDash, Gusto, Branch, Guardant Health, Aurora Solar, Vantaa, Affinity, and many other top-tier companies. We’re company builders, having founded over 10 companies ourselves: We help companies build product-market fit, recruit their first employees, and tackle other critical business challenges.

1 Cushman & Wakefield:

2 Cambridge Associates Benchmark

View the source version on businesswire.com:

Jill Puente – [email protected]

Source: Pear VC

Source: www.streetinsider.com