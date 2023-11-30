Pickup or lunar lander? Tesla’s Cybertruck enters a crowded market.

Tesla plans to begin deliveries of its much-delayed, highly anticipated Cybertruck pickup to customers on Thursday, entering one of the auto industry’s most lucrative but competitive sectors.

With its stainless steel body and sharp angles, the Cybertruck stands in contrast to the pickups from Ford, General Motors and RAM that dominate the market. It’s Tesla’s first entirely new passenger vehicle in more than three years, but comes long after other automakers started selling battery-powered pickups.

Analysts question who will buy the Cybertruck. Will it steal customers from traditional automakers, attract a different crowd or prove to be a costly flop? Tesla has said that hundreds of thousands of people have placed a $100 refundable deposit on the Cybertruck. But there’s no guarantee that those reservations will convert into sales.

“It begs the question, what kind of customer is Tesla looking for?” said Ben Rose, president of Battle Road Research, a company that tracks electric vehicle and technology companies, who expects Tesla shares to outperform the market. “It looks like something was brought down from the lunar module to collect rocks on the Moon.”

First displayed publicly in 2019, the vehicle has faced production problems stemming from its awkward design and the choice of stainless steel rather than the mild steel or aluminum typically used in cars and trucks. Sales have been delayed for more than two years, and Tesla’s chief executive, Elon Musk, has warned investors that the company may not be able to build the truck in large numbers until 2025.

“There will be huge challenges in reaching mass production with the Cybertruck and making the Cybertruck cash flow positive,” Mr Musk said in October. He sounded more optimistic on Wednesday, saying during an appearance at DealBook Summit, “This will be the biggest product launch ever on Earth this year.”

There is a lot at stake for traditional carmakers too. Americans buy 2.5 million pickups per year, and these sales are a significant source of profits for Ford, GM and Stellantis, which owns Ram, Jeep and Chrysler. In the United States, pickups are often sold as luxury vehicles. Affluent Europeans or Asians buy sedans and sport utility vehicles from Mercedes-Benz, BMW or Audi. Many affluent Americans buy Ford F-150s with 18-speaker sound systems and heated steering wheels.

Tesla is expected to reveal Cybertruck pricing at an event Thursday afternoon in Austin, Texas, where the vehicle is being manufactured. Full-featured, all-wheel-drive versions with additional frills and technology are expected to cost around $80,000 or more. Tesla is expected to eventually offer a two-wheel drive version for around $50,000, but it could be years before a more affordable model arrives.

Mr Rose said the first buyers would likely be affluent technocrats and collectors. The Cybertruck is not likely to have as much appeal for corporate fleet operators such as utilities or construction companies. Nor is this model likely to be economical or practical for landscapers, drywall installers and other small-business owners.

This is a relief for traditional car makers. About a fifth of the F-150s sold by Ford go to business or government customers. Ford’s Pro division, which focuses on commercial customers, makes much more money as a percentage of its sales than the division that sells gasoline vehicles to individuals. (The division that sells electric vehicles to consumers lost money.)

Some businesses purchase pickup trucks without cargo beds, instead they install special boxes or platforms to suit their needs. This would be impossible with the Cybertruck’s one-piece body.

Even when businesses buy trucks with standard beds, they often add accessories like tool boxes or ladder racks that won’t fit in the Cybertruck. (Most pickups from other manufacturers look and operate alike so they can accommodate these add-ons.)

So far, sales of electric pickups and other vehicles to commercial customers have been modest. But Ford seems likely to dominate a fast-growing market where there won’t be much competition from Tesla. Ford’s E-Transit electric van has 50 percent of the market in the United States and Europe, Ford Pro Chief Executive Ted Kanis said in an interview. He said the electric version of the F-150, known as the Lightning, has almost no competition among commercial customers.

Ford can earn additional revenue by selling services to business and government customers such as software that tracks their employees’ locations and creates efficient routes. Ford will also help customers install charging stations for fleets of pickups and vans. “We have to make the transition as smooth as possible,” Mr. Canis said.

There has been no indication that Tesla plans to offer similar services.

Many aspects of the Cybertruck remain a mystery. Ahead of Thursday’s event, investors and Tesla fans were awaiting news on whether, for example, the Cybertruck would have outlets to power devices or be able to provide backup power to homes, a feature not available on the F-150. Available on Lightning.

Electric pickups have been available since late 2021, when Rivian, a young electric vehicle company, began selling the R1T. Ford starts selling the F-150 Lightning in 2022. GM began selling an electric version of its Silverado pickup in limited numbers this year.

So far, response from buyers has been mixed. Electric pickups accounted for only 3 percent of the electric vehicle market in the first nine months of 2023. And according to estimates from Kelley Blue Book and Battle Road, only 2 percent of all pickups sold in the United States were electric.

But sales are growing faster than the overall auto market, even if the pace has slowed recently. According to Kelley Blue Book, F-150 Lightning sales increased 40 percent to more than 12,000 vehicles in the first nine months of the year. Rivian pickup sales rose 28 percent to more than 14,000 vehicles.

Source: www.nytimes.com