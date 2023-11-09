Pick 4 smart stocks from the FTSE 100 to consider for a hefty second income

Image Source: Getty Images

December can usually be a pretty expensive time of year for most of us. Yet instead of focusing on expenses, I want to focus on creating a second income. Over time, this may reach a level where I can be less concerned about my spending habits. With that in mind, here are four FTSE 100 Stocks I would like to add to an income portfolio.

a play on the property sector

Some stock ideas come from real estate investment trusts (REITS). Because of the way firms are structured, a certain amount of profits are distributed to shareholders as dividends. This becomes attractive to me when trying to find a reliable source of second income.

Both Land Securities Group (6.49%) and united group (3.55%) are options I would like to buy (current dividend yields are in parentheses).

My view here is that both the stocks have great potential to deliver higher earnings in future. At present, both the commercial and residential property sectors are not performing that well. High interest rates are making loans expensive. Low tenant demand is also a factor.

Yet as the economic cycle turns and we enter a new phase of growth, all this should change. In that case, I would expect firms to make more profits, by increasing the dividend per share. Of course, I don’t know where the share price will be, but if I assume it stays the same then the overall yield will be higher.

As for the risks, I don’t know when the property market will recover. This may require me to hold these shares for more than a year before I see any positive gains.

well-established telecom giants

Another sector where I would pick some dividend stocks is telecom. This also includes VODAFONE (10.18%) and bt group (6.33%).

Both companies are looking to streamline and become more efficient. For example, Vodafone announced major job cuts at the beginning of the year, and recently announced it was selling its Spanish division for £4.4 billion.

Transformation efforts (BT Group announced a new CEO in July) and changes in strategy will lead to losses in the short term. But in the coming years, I think both companies could be in a stronger position.

Therefore, I think it is a smart idea to consider buying stocks with their generous yields now due to underperforming share prices. Then if things go my way, I lock the share price at a cheap level.

The concern I am expressing here is that there is no guarantee that any business will find light at the end of the tunnel. If management teams don’t get it right they can both suffer losses and lose market share.

But I would consider adding all four ideas to an income portfolio to increase your dividends over time.

