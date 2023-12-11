Physics of an unusual musical instrument and duck shepherd shelter

Duck herders in Java are using traditional large bamboo objects called kowangan to protect themselves from the rain. The kowangan can be worn as a hat or placed on the ground as a portable shelter. But add some strings and bamboo plates and the kowangan turns into a bundangan – one of the rarest musical instruments in the world.

While most other musicians try to keep their instruments dry, Bundengan players don’t mind a little rain. In fact, they often deliberately wet the instrument before playing and Gea Osawa Fatah Parikesit of Universitas Gadjah Mada in Indonesia has studied how water changes the sound of the bundengan.

Bundengan being played in a field, where it is also traditionally used as a duck shelter , [+] shepherd Wikimedia/Irvinbadillah

Parikesit has been studying the physics of Bundangan for several years, and last week presented the group’s latest findings at the Acoustics 2023 conference in Sydney.

The resonator of the Bundangan (traditional Kowangan structure) is made by covering pieces of bamboo with bamboo culm sheaths, which are the outer protective layers found on growing bamboo stems.

“Our team discovered that the key to sound quality lies in the bamboo culm sheath,” Parikesit told the Acoustical Society of America. “To understand the physics of the cell, we must first understand its biological context. When the sheaths were still attached to the bamboo stem, they gradually change shape: at first, they become twisted because they need to protect small parts of the stem, but later, their shape becomes more flat. It becomes so because they no longer need the protection of the old part of the stem.”

Since the shape of the cover changes when it gets wet, this affects the acoustics of the instrument. Parikesit’s group studied the mechanics of the culm sheath in wet and dry conditions and found that the forces of the culm sheath on the overall structure of the Bundengan were so different that it could explain a noticeable change in sound quality.

There are not many Bundangan left today. While many researchers are working on various historical and musical aspects of this unique instrument to try to understand and preserve it, Pariksit’s research group focuses exclusively on the physics of the instrument’s acoustics. In one of his earlier studies, he found that the acoustics of the Bundengan sounded better to the player inside the instrument than to others listening from outside the shelter.

Even though the Bundengan is for personal use, it still sounds great when listening to recorded performances, such as this performance by Pak Munir, who is possibly the last remaining expert Bundengan player in the world.

By studying the acoustics of the Bundangen, Parikesit and other researchers hope to learn more about the instrument.

“As an Indonesian, I have extra motivation because the Bundangan is a piece of our cultural heritage,” Parikesit said in a statement to the Acoustics 2023 meeting last week. “I am trying my best to support the conservation and documentation of the Bundangan and other Indonesian endangered instruments.”