Physicists have found a tight limit on the performance of large quantum computers

A newly discovered trade-off in the way time-keeping devices operate at a fundamental level could set a hard limit on the performance of large-scale quantum computers, according to researchers at the Vienna University of Technology.

Although this issue is not at all serious, our ability to evolve systems based on quantum operations from backroom prototypes into practical number-crunching giants will depend on how well we can dissect the day into more fine-grained parts. Can. It’s a feat that will only become more challenging, researchers say.

Whether you’re counting the seconds with the whisper of the Mississippi or dividing them with the pendulum-swing of an electron in nuclear confinement, the measurement of time is bound by the limits of physics itself.

One of these limitations involves the resolution with which time can be divided. For example, measurements of any event smaller than 5.39 x 10-44 seconds run counter to theories on the basic workings of the universe. In other words, they don’t make any sense.

Yet even before that hard line in the sands of time is reached, physicists think there is a toll to pay that may keep us from measuring smaller units.

Sooner or later, every watch gets spoiled. The pendulum slows down, the batteries run out, the nuclear laser needs to be reset. This is not just an engineering challenge – the speed of time itself is a feature of the universe’s progress from a highly ordered state toward a entangled, chaotic mess known as entropy.

“Time measurement is always related to entropy,” says senior author Markus Huber, a systems engineer who leads a research group at the intersection of quantum information and quantum thermodynamics at the Vienna University of Technology.

In their recently published theorem, Huber and his team presented the argument that links entropy with resolution as a thermodynamic phenomenon, showing that unless you’ve got infinite energy at your fingertips, Your rapidly ticking clock will eventually run into precision problems.

Or as the study’s first author, theoretical physicist Florian Maier, says, “It means: either the clock works fast or it works accurately – both are not possible at the same time.”

This may not be a big problem if you want to count seconds that will not deviate over the lifetime of our universe. But for technologies like quantum computing, which rely on the idiosyncratic nature of particles hovering at the edge of existence, timing is everything.

This is not a big problem when the number of particles is small. As their number increases, the risk of one of them falling out of the quantum critical state increases, leaving less and less time to perform the necessary calculations.

A lot of research has been done exploring the possibility of errors in quantum technology due to the noisy, imperfect universe. This appears to be the first time that researchers have looked at the physics of timekeeping as a potential obstacle.

“At present, the accuracy of quantum computers is still limited by other factors, for example the accuracy of the components used or the electromagnetic fields,” says Huber.

“But our calculations also show that today we are not far from a regime in which the fundamental limits of time measurement play a decisive role.”

It is possible that other advances in quantum computing will improve stability, reduce errors, and ‘buy time’ for scaled-up devices to operate in optimal ways. But only time will tell whether entropy will have the final say on how powerful quantum computers can be.

This research was published in physical review paper,

Source: www.sciencealert.com