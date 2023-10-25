Physical oil market shows first signs of weakness after rally

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) – Crude oil prices weakened in some of the world’s key physical markets as a jump in freight costs and a decline in refining margins helped the world’s economy recover, according to traders and LSEG data, reflecting weakness in demand. Is. Futures Market.

Falling prices of physical crude oil could predict a decline in crude oil futures. Brent crude futures have risen from lows of $70 in June to above $87 a barrel on the back of supply cuts by OPEC+ and recent concerns that exports from the Middle East could fall if the conflict in Gaza escalates.

West Africa’s two biggest crude exporters – Nigeria and Angola – have massive overhangs for loadings scheduled for November. Traders said the crude oil premium over benchmark prices declined by $1 to $2 a barrel, depending on the grade.

“This could be the start of things to come,” FGE analyst James Davis said last week, referring to the weak West African differential.

“Globally, demand looks sideways from here, and we’re going to see an increase in crude oil supply from non-OPEC. By the time January comes, the market may look a little longer.”

Crude oil production from the US, the largest non-OPEC supply source, hit a record high of 13.2 million barrels per day earlier this month. Physical markets are also weakening in other parts of the world.

The North Sea Forties premium to dated Brent weakened to $1.65 a barrel, down from plus $2.48 on Oct. 11, while the U.S. cash crude market has broadly weakened over the past week, according to LSEG data. , the traders said.

The Forties is one of the largest grades in the North Sea which helps determine the value of Dated Brent, which is used as a benchmark in the trading of physical crude around the world.

“Generally, the North Sea is weak because margins are weak and refiners don’t want to stock up before the end of the year,” said a crude trading analyst who declined to be named.

Refining margins around the world have weakened, particularly for gasoline and naphtha, partly due to the end of the US summer driving season and rising US gasoline inventories, as well as rising crude oil costs.

Sweet and sour US crude oil grades have weakened equally, with WTI Midland falling to a 10 cent premium over US crude oil futures this week, the weakest since December, and West Texas Sour to $1.75. Trading at a discount, its weakest since March.

Traders said premiums needed to fall further for demand for West African crude to rebound. Otherwise, prices for oil products need to rise proportionately, FGE’s Davis said.

‘Very lazy’

Some West African crude hit multi-month highs in early October. For example, Nigeria’s Bonga crude was offered at a premium of $9 a barrel over benchmark dated Brent, while Escravos and Forcados were on offer at more than $8.

However, freight rates have surged and refiners’ profit margins have declined, hurting demand.

As of Tuesday, there were 20-30 cargoes of Nigerian crude oil left, and about 6-7 cargoes of Angolan crude oil due for November, which is the typical amount left at this stage of the business cycle, traders and an analyst said. Much more than expected. Reuters.

The market is “very, very sluggish,” another trader said. “The market is going down, margins look bad,” said a third.

Angola’s December loading schedule has already been released and no buyers have yet been found, as are December loadings planned for some Nigerian grades.

The surge in freight costs came after two events – Hamas’ cross-border attack on Israel on October 7 and the United States on October 12 imposing the first sanctions on owners of tankers carrying Russian oil priced above the G7’s $60 limit. Planted.

Major crude oil freight rates have surged, including routes from West Africa to demand centers such as China, according to LSEG data.

Traders said refining margins weakened in response to higher crude prices during October. Dated Brent reached more than $94 a barrel on Oct. 13, about $3 below its 2023 high, according to LSEG.

Margins on European naphtha and gasoline have become quite weak in the past few weeks, a trader said. Another said profit margins for naphtha and fuel oil had fallen into negative territory.

Additional reporting by Ahmed Ghaddar and Stephanie Kelly in New York; Editing by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Simon Webb and Mike Harrison

Source: www.reuters.com