Physical activity of mice on dietary sulfur amino acid restriction is influenced by age of diet initiation and biological sex

Initiating SAAR in young male mice improves physical activity but not in aged male mice

To understand how SAAR initiation impacts physical activity, we studied its effects on skeletal muscle in both young and aged male mice. We classify young mice as those introduced to the diet at 8 weeks of age, exposed to either a control (CF) or SAAR diet for 52 weeks, thereby mitigating short-term diet-related effects (Fig. 1a). Aged mice are defined as those that began the diet at 2 years of age and were fed either diet for 15 weeks (Fig. 1a). Our data indicate that muscle mass was lower in young and aged male SAAR mice compared to CF counterparts (Fig. 1b, young SAAR = 0.317 ± 0.02 g; young CF = 0.356 ± 0.03 g, P < 0.01; aged SAAR = 0.25 ± 0.01 g; aged CF = 0.304 ± 0.02 g, P < 0.01). Aged male mice on both diets had lower muscle mass than young male mice (Fig. 1b, 2-way ANOVA, CF = P < 0.01, SAAR = P < 0.001). Consistent with the metabolic effects of SAAR11, young male SAAR mice exhibited lower weight gain, while aged male SAAR mice experienced weight loss compared to CF counterparts, despite consuming more food per gram of body weight (Supplementary Figures S1a–S1d).

Figure 1 Physical activity of SAAR mice is influenced by age. (a) Young male mice were defined as 8 weeks old and fed either control (CF, 0.86% met w/w, white bars or circles) or SAAR (0.12 met w/w, black bars or circles) for 52 weeks. (a) Aged male mice were defined as 2 years old and fed either diet for 15 weeks. White dots within bar graphs indicate values from each animal. Muscle mass (b) was obtained from the quadriceps femoris of each mouse. Physical activity was assessed by wire hang shown as holding impulse (c), and accelerated rotarod (d) were performed 2 weeks prior to sacrifice. Distance run (e and f) and speed (g and h) from 24-h in-cage voluntary running wheel measurements collected every 2 weeks after 6 months on the diets. Statistical analysis was conducted using 2-way ANOVA with Sidak post hoc test, as described in methods (n = 5–8 per group, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001).

Figure 2 Physical activity of SAAR mice is minimally influenced by sex. (a) Middle-aged mice were defined as 1-year-old male and female mice and were fed either a control (CF, 0.86% met w/w, white bars or circles) or SAAR (0.12 met w/w, black bars or circles) diet for 52 weeks. White dots within bar graphs indicate values from each animal. Muscle mass (b) was obtained from the quadriceps femoris. Physical activity was assessed by wire hang and shown as holding impulse (c) and accelerated rotarod (d) performed 2 weeks prior to sacrifice. Distance run (e and f) and speed (f and g) from 24-h in-cage voluntary running wheel measurements collected every 2 weeks after 6 months on the diet. Statistical analysis was conducted using 2-way ANOVA with Sidak post hoc test, as described in methods (n = 7–8 per group, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001).

We next asked whether SAAR affected physical activity. Holding impulse, a measure to correct for body weight, was 1.9-fold higher in young male SAAR mice than young male CF while aged male mice on both diets were not different (Fig. 1c, young SAAR = 57.5 ± 30.9 N sec vs young CF = 30.3 ± 14.7 N sec, P < 0.05, aged SAAR = 31 ± 11 N sec vs aged CF = 21 ± 6 N sec, P = 0.05). These wire hang data observed in young and aged mice were similar even when not corrected for body weight (Supplementary Figure S2a, young SAAR = 227 ± 127 secs vs young CF = 90 ± 53, P < 0.001, aged SAAR = 104 ± 40 secs vs aged CF = 55 ± 17 secs, ns). Due to a notable increase in wire hang ability among young male SAAR mice, a substantial decline was observed in aged male SAAR mice (Fig. 1c and Supplementary Figure S2a). Interestingly, the difference in holding impulse between young and aged CF male mice was not significant. (Fig. 1c and Supplementary Figure S2a). There was no significant difference in the latency to fall from rotarod in CF and SAAR male mice of either age group (Fig. 1d; young SAAR = 54 ± 10 secs vs young CF = 46 ± 16 secs, aged SAAR = 31 ± 12 secs vs aged CF = 27 ± 5 secs) but aged male mice on both diets fell faster than young male mice (Fig. 1d, 2-way ANOVA, CF = P < 0.05, SAAR = P < 0.01).

Voluntary exercise data indicate that young male SAAR mice ran significantly greater distances than young male CF mice at each test period (Fig. 1e), while aged male mice on both diets ran similar distances (Fig. 1f); diet as the main source of variation in young male mice (P < 0.05, F 1, 14 = 7.629). The average distance for all time points is greater in young male SAAR mice than young male CF, while the averages in aged males were comparable (Supplementary Figure S2b, SAAR = 4.3 ± 1.3 km/24 h vs CF = 2.4 ± 1.4 km/24 h, P < 0.01, aged SAAR = 0.5 ± 0.3 km/24 h vs aged CF = 0.6 ± 0.5 km/24 h, P = 0.9). In addition, young male SAAR mice ran faster than young male CF mice at all time points (Fig. 1g) while aged male mice on both diets ran at similar speeds (Fig. 1h). The average speed for all time points was higher in young male SAAR mice than young male CF while the averages in aged males were comparable (Supplementary Figure S2c, young SAAR = 19 ± 2.6 cm/s vs young CF = 14 ± 4.2 cm/s, P < 0.05, aged SAAR = 5.4 ± 1.7 cm/s vs CF = 5.6 ± 2.5 cm/s). Diet and time were the sources of variation in young male mice (Fig. 1g, Diet: P < 0.05, F 1,14 = 7.1, Time: P < 0.05, F 3,41 = 4.14). Taken together, our results demonstrate that initiating chronic SAAR in young mice improve physical activity compared to initiating SAAR in aged male mice.

Chronic SAAR in middle-aged mice minimally affects physical activity

Next, we asked whether the effects of SAAR on physical activity are influenced by biological sex. We initiated CF or SAAR diets in middle-aged male and female mice, who were 1 year old, and fed them these diets for an additional year to minimize the effect of short-term dietary effects (Fig. 2a). Our data show that SAAR reduced muscle mass in middle-aged males, but not in middle-aged females compared their CF counterparts (Fig. 2b, males SAAR = 0.286 ± 0.01 g; CF = 0.345 ± 0.03 g and, females SAAR = 0.22 ± 0.01 g; CF = 0.237 ± 0.01 g). In addition, middle-aged females on both diets had lower muscle mass than middle-aged males (Fig. 2b). Middle-aged male CF gained weight 14 days after diet initiation which was maintained at around 40 g until termination while male SAAR lost weight which was maintained at 27 g until termination (Supplementary Figure S1e). There was no significant difference between body weights of middle-aged female CF and SAAR mice (Supplementary Figure S1g). Food intake per gram of body weight was higher in both middle-aged male and female SAAR mice compared to their CF counterparts (Supplementary Figures S1f. and S1h).

In terms of physical activity, holding impulse, rotarod, and wire hang metrics showed similarity between middle-aged males and females on both diets (Fig. 2c,d, and Supplementary Figure S2d, male SAAR = 200 ± 146 secs vs male CF = 74 ± 49 secs; female SAAR = 188 ± 133 secs vs female CF = 221 ± 143 secs). Data from voluntary exercise showed that middle-aged male SAAR mice ran farther than male CF mice, with statistical significance observed only at the early time points (Fig. 2e), while middle-aged female mice ran comparable distances irrespective of their diet (Fig. 2f). There was no significant difference in the average distance run in middle-aged males and females on either diet (Supplementary Figure S2e, male SAAR = 1.7 ± 0.5 km/24 h vs male CF = 0.9 ± 0.2 km/24 h; female SAAR = 1.7 ± 0.9 km/24 h vs female CF = 2.2 ± 0.8 km/24 h). Interestingly, middle-aged female CF mice had greater average distance run than middle-aged male CF (Supplementary Figure S2e, P < 0.01). The main sources of variation based on total distance run at each time point was diet for middle-aged males (Fig. 2e, Diet: P = 0.0027, F 1,14 = 13.2) and time for middle-aged females (Fig. 2f, Time: P = 0.0028, F 1,24 = 7.9). In terms of speed, middle-aged male SAAR mice outpaced their controls, with significance observed mainly at early time points (Fig. 2g), while middle-aged females showed consistent speeds on both diets (Fig. 2h). The main source of variation for middle-aged males was interaction of time and diet (Fig. 2g, males, Time × Diet P = 0.0178, F 6,82 = 2.7), whereas for middle-aged females, it was only time (Fig. 2h, Time: P < 0.001, F 2,33 = 18.2). Average speed from all testing periods were similar for middle-aged males and females on both diets (Supplementary Figure S2f., male SAAR = 11.3 ± 1.5 cm/s vs male CF 8.7 ± 1.3 cm/s; female SAAR = 8.9 ± 2.4 cm/s vs female CF = 10.7 ± 1.9 cm/s). Our data demonstrate a progressive decline in physical activity with age, with a more pronounced decrease in females compared to males. Taken together, our data reveal that initiating chronic SAAR in middle-aged mice has minimal impact on physical activity in males, with no adverse effects observed in females.

Dietary SAAR altered circulating profile in mice

Next, we measured circulating biomarkers that are common during SAAR (Table 1)7. Our data indicate that circulating levels of glucose, insulin, leptin, and IGF-1 were reduced in young and aged SAAR mice compared to CF counterparts. In addition, adiponectin and FGF21 concentrations were elevated in young and aged SAAR mice compared to their CF counterparts. Interestingly, we observed a significant decline in concentrations of adiponectin and FGF21 in aged SAAR mice compared to young SAAR mice.

Table 1 Circulating biomarkers of mice on CF and SAAR diets.

Biological sex influenced the effect of SAAR on circulating biomarkers. Blood glucose was significantly lower in middle-aged females than in middle-aged males, regardless of diet (Table 1). Insulin and IGF-1 were reduced in middle-aged male SAAR compared to CF counterparts but were unchanged in middle-aged females, with female CF having lower values male CF. Leptin was reduced in middle-aged male and female SAAR mice compared to CF counterparts, with female CF having lower values than male CF. Adiponectin were comparable in middle-aged male and female mice on both diets, but females had higher concentrations than males. FGF21 was elevated in middle-aged male and female SAAR mice compared to CF counterparts. Collectively, our data reveal that biomarker concentrations during SAAR in mice are more influenced by biological sex rather than by age.

SAAR induced minor changes in proteostasis markers in muscle

To gain mechanistic insight on reduced muscle mass in SAAR mice, we asked whether protein homeostasis is affected by examining protein synthesis, atrophy, and autophagy signaling pathways. We emphasize that tissues were collected after one year feeding in young and middle-aged mice, ensuring that the data reflect the effects of chronic intervention. In protein synthesis, we observed comparable eIF2α protein expressions in both total and phosphorylated forms in muscles of CF and SAAR mice in all cohorts (Fig. 3a,e). The eIF4G1 expression increase in young male SAAR mice compared to young male CF mice lacks statistical significance, and there is no significant expression change in aged males, middle-aged males, or female mice on both diets (Fig. 3a,e). The phosphorylated-to-total eIF2α ratio remained consistent for CF and SAAR muscles in young and aged male mice, but decreased in aged males (Fig. 3b); similarly, this ratio was stable in middle-aged males and females, yet increased in female CF and SAAR mice compared to males (Fig. 3f). Immunoblots for each protein are indicated in Supplementary Figure S3 and S4.

Figure 3 The effects of SAAR on mouse muscle proteostasis is minimally affected by age of diet initiation and biological sex. Muscle tissues (quadriceps femoris) were collected at the end of diet intervention from young mice, which were fed the diet at 8 weeks old for 1 year; aged mice, which were fed the diet at 2 years old for 15 weeks; and middle-aged male and female mice, which were fed the diet at 1 year old for 52 weeks. These mice were given either a control diet (CF, 0.86% methionine w/w) or an SAAR diet (0.12% methionine w/w), as outlined in the Methods section. Proteins and RNA were extracted, and markers related to protein synthesis, autophagy, and atrophy were measured using Western blot and quantitative PCR, respectively, as outlined in the Methods section. White dots within bar graphs indicate values from each animal. Band intensities for each protein was normalized to Ponceau S stain from the same membrane from young and aged males (a and c), and middle-aged males and females (e and g). The ratios of phosphorylated to total proteins of eIF2α (b and f), and LC3BII to LC3BI (d and h) in muscles from CF and SAAR mice were quantified as described in Methods. Original membrane blots are presented in Supplementary Figure S3 and S4. Expression of atrophy related genes Fbxo32 and Trim63 from muscles of young and age (i) and middle-aged male and female mice (j) fed either a CF or SAAR diets. Comparisons between diets in the same age and sex were analyzed using Student’s t-test, as described in Methods (n = 5–8 per group, *P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001).

We proceeded to investigate the role of autophagy in maintaining muscle mass during SAAR. Autophagy is essential for muscle mass preservation21,22 and its activation is a potential mechanism through which SAAR may enhance health span6,7,23. Our results demonstrate elevated expressions of autophagy-related protein 5 (ATG5) and microtubule-associated protein 1 light chain 3 B I (LC3BI) in the skeletal muscles of young male SAAR mice when compared to young male CF mice, with consistent levels observed in aged males; meanwhile, the expression of LC3BII remained unaltered across both diet groups in all cohorts (Fig. 3c). We did not detect any changes in autophagy markers in middle-aged male and female on both diets (Fig. 3g). The ratios of LCBII to LC3BI, a marker of autophagic flux, were comparable in both groups of young and aged mice as well as in middle-aged male and female mice (Fig. 3d,h, respectively). Immunoblots for each protein are indicated in Supplementary Figure S3 and S4. Collectively, our data suggest that skeletal muscle proteostasis is minimally affected by chronic SAAR regardless of age of diet initiation or biological sex.

We then assessed the expression of atrophy-related genes to ascertain their contribution to reduced muscle mass in SAAR mice. Our data demonstrate similar gene expressions of F-box protein 32 (Fbxo32) and tripartite motif-containing 63 (Trim63) in both young and aged male CF and SAAR mice (Fig. 3i). Nonetheless, Fbxo32 and Trim63 were upregulated in middle-aged male SAAR mice compared to middle-aged male CF mice, while there were no changes in females (Fig. 3j).

The effects of SAAR on muscle mitochondrial activity

To unravel the mechanism underlying SAAR’s impact on physical activity, we investigated muscle mitochondrial activity. Prior research has demonstrated that SAAR enhances skeletal muscle mitochondrial oxidative activity18,20. Our data indicate no differences in relative mitochondrial DNA content in any of the tested cohorts on either diet (Fig. 4a,c). In young male SAAR mice compared to young male CF mice, gene expression analysis showed increased levels of nuclear respiratory factor 1 (Nrf1) and mitochondrial transcription factor A (Tfam), indicating enhanced mitochondrial activity, which remained unaltered in aged male mice (Fig. 4b). Middle-aged male SAAR had higher expression of Tfam and uncoupling protein 3 (Ucp3), an important regulator of thermogenesis in skeletal muscle, compared to male CF mice while both genes were unchanged in middle-aged female mice (Fig. 4d). Furthermore, other genes associated with mitochondrial function, such as cytochrome c oxidase subunit IV isoform 1 (Cox4i1), carnitine palmitoyltransferase 1b (Cpt1b), and peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor coactivator-1-alpha (Pgc1a), were comparable in diet all cohorts (Fig. 4b,d). Citrate synthase (CS) and succinyl dehydrogenase (SDHA) protein expressions, indicating intact mitochondria and mitochondrial oxidation, respectively, remained constant in both diets on all cohorts (Fig. 4e,g). Immunoblots for each protein are indicated in Supplementary Figure S3 and S4). Notably, young SAAR mice displayed higher citrate synthase enzyme activity compared to young CF mice (Fig. 4f). Interestingly, females on both diets showed greater citrate synthase activity than males (Fig. 4h). Collectively, our data suggest that SAAR in mice could increase mitochondrial activity, which is influenced by age but not by biological sex.

Figure 4 The effects of SAAR on mouse muscle mitochondrial activity is affected by age of diet initiation and biological sex. Muscle tissues (quadriceps femoris) were collected at the end of diet intervention from young male mice, which were fed the diet at 8 weeks old for 1 year; aged male mice, which were fed the diet at 2 years old for 15 weeks; and middle-aged male and female mice, which were fed the diet at 1 year old for 52 weeks. These mice were given either a control diet (CF, 0.86% methionine w/w) or an SAAR diet (0.12% methionine w/w), as outlined in the Methods section. White dots within bar graphs indicate values from each animal. Mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) was isolated from muscle tissues of young and aged male (a), and middle-aged male and female (c) mice and its expression was normalized relative to CF counterparts. Genes linked to mitochondrial function were quantified via real-time PCR in muscle tissues of both young and aged (b) mice, as well as in middle-aged male and female (d) mice. Protein levels of citrate synthase and succinyl dehydrogenase (CS and SDH, respectively) were determined through Western blotting in muscle tissues of young and aged males (e) and middle-aged males and females (g) mice, with original blots in Supplementary Figures S3 and S4. Citrate synthase activity was assessed using an enzymatic assay, as detailed in the Methods section, in muscle tissues from both young and aged males (f), as well as from middle-aged males and female (h) mice. mRNA and protein levels were quantified relative to CF within each age or sex group and subsequently analyzed using a t-test, as detailed in the Methods section (n = 5–8 per group, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001).

Effects of SAAR on mouse muscle cell line

Next, we exposed C2C12 myotubes to 80% SAAR for 24 h to investigate its impact on muscle proteostasis and mitochondrial activity. Our results revealed significantly higher mtDNA content in SAAR myotubes compared to CF (P < 0.05). Global protein synthesis assessed by puromycin was similar in both cell types. Other proteostasis markers, such as eIF2a, eIF4GI, and ATG7 proteins, remained unchanged in both CF and SAAR myotubes (Fig. 5b), as did the ratio of phosphorylated to unphosphorylated eIF2a (Fig. 5c). Citrate synthase (CS) showed higher protein expression in SAAR myotubes compared to CF (P < 0.05), while succinyl dehydrogenase (SDHA) exhibited similar expressions in both groups (Fig. 5d). CS enzyme activity remained constant (Fig. 5e), while SDH activity increased in SAAR-treated myotubes (P < 0.05). In summary, our data indicate that SAAR directly influences mitochondrial activity with minimal impact on muscle proteostasis.