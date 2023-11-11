PHOTOS: The best Christmas markets around the world for 2023

Johannes Vidal/Stadt Wien Market

Wiener Christkindlmark, Austria: There may be around 20 Christmas markets to choose from in Austria’s capital, but the Viennese Dream Christmas Market is one of the city’s oldest and most traditional events.

Basel Christmas Market, Switzerland: split Divided into two different sections at BarfüsserPlatz and MünsterPlatz, this classic market has around 200 decorated stalls selling Christmas treats, decorations and candles.

Strasbourg Christmas Market, France: Spread over 10 locations, this market has hundreds of wooden bungalow stalls selling everything from decorations to mulled wine.

Brussels Winter Wonders, Belgium: This annual extravaganza includes a light and sound show, ice skating and fairground rides to choose from.

Old Town Square and Wenceslas Square Christmas Market, Prague, Czech Republic: The festive market on the city’s Old Town Square, painted, and Wenceslas Square There are extraordinary Christmas events in the capital of the Czech Republic.

Fira de Santa Lucia, Barcelona: The market, which dates back to 1786, has grown from a one-day event to a three-week fair in celebration of the Feast of Santa Lucia on December 13.

I Mercati Natale, Piazza Santa Croce, Florence: This traditional fair is moved from Heidelberg, Germany to Florence every year.

Arrival in Zagreb, Croatia: The Croatian capital was voted “Best Christmas Market Destination” in an online poll by travel portal European Best Destinations.

Christmas at Tivoli, Copenhagen, Denmark: This Danish amusement park and pleasure garden is a great place to visit all year round, but it becomes even more adorable at Christmas.

Tallin Christmas Market, Estonia: Held in the Town Hall Square since 1441, features Carousels, a winter grotto, as well as stalls selling traditional Estonian cuisine and handicrafts.

Skansen Christmas Market, Stockholm: Skansen’s Christmas Market, the world’s oldest open-air museum on the island of Djurgården, showcases an exquisite display of Swedish culture with a touch of yuletide magic.

Tuoman Markkint, Helsinki: The oldest outdoor Christmas market in the Finnish capital takes place in Helsinki’s Senate Square.

St. Stephen’s Basilica Christmas Market, Budapest, Hungary: The St. Stephen’s Basilica Christmas Market has approximately 150 stalls with vendors selling sweets, wine, and arts and crafts.

Gendarmenmarkt, Germany: Located between the Französische Dom and the Deutscher Dom, the Gendarmenmarkt features wooden huts selling unique Christmas gifts as well as bratwurst, mulled wine and ginger bread.

Hyde Park Winter Wonderland, London: With over 200 rides including a 70-metre-high Big Wheel, mulled wine stations and an outdoor skating rink, this UK event attracts huge crowds every year.

Distillery Winter Village, Toronto: Revelers can take part in a gingerbread hunt and marvel at the 50-foot Christmas tree at this festive event, formerly known as the Toronto Christmas Market.

Winter Village in Bryant Park, New York: With custom-designed kiosks and a 17,000-square-foot outdoor rink, this popular open-air market is a big crowd pleaser.

Krakow Christmas Market, Poland: The historic St. Mary’s Basilica, along with the Renaissance Cloth Hall, serves as a spectacular backdrop for this annual event.

Christmas Wonderland at Gardens by the Bay, Singapore: From fairground rides, to the Christmas Train, to light and sound shows, to live performances, there are plenty of activities to choose from at the famous Gardens by the Bay Nature Park in Singapore’s Christmas Wonderland.

ChristkindleMarket Chicago: Held at three locations around Chicago, Dealey Plaza, Gallagher Way at Wrigley Field, and RiverEdge Park in Aurora, this festive celebration takes inspiration from the historic Christkindlmarkt in Nuremberg, Germany.

Source: amp.cnn.com