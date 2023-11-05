Photos: Rio Ferdinand Foundation launches ‘Behind the Ball’ project in Derry

Organizers, funders and representatives from various groups attended the launch of the Rio Ferdinand Foundation Partnership in Derry last Friday afternoon. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Working together with local network partners in Northwest Youth Services and building on the successes of the program in Leitrim and Fermanagh, the tournament is the first step in a series of events and year-long activity and will include rolling out the project on a cross-border basis. In Donegal.

The ‘Beyond the Ball’ project aims to provide football as a way to bring together young people from cross-border countries, build relationships, build their leadership skills, receive training and recognition and provide joint projects to address the issues they face. which affect themselves and their lives. community.

The project will also give youth a voice with policy makers and stakeholders across sports, housing, education and community safety to help shape future planning.

Group photo at the launch of the Rio Ferdinand Foundation Partnership last Friday. From left, Amy Fitzpatrick, ‘Beyond the Ball’, Fermanagh, Stevie Mallet, Manager, North West Youth Services, Paddy Hurt, President, International Fund for Ireland, Katherine Ryan, Manager, International Fund for Ireland, Sean Thornton, Project Co-ordinator, ‘Beyond the Ball’, Derry/Donegal and Dan Gorman, Project Co-ordinator, ‘Beyond the Ball’ Sligo/Leitrim. It also includes representatives of some of the youth clubs taking part. The football initiative aims to provide a ‘sense of value and worth’ to those taking part and the cross-border tournament involves teams from as far away as Leitrim. (Photo: Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

‘Beyond the Ball’ operates on a cross-border basis in Derry, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Belfast, Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim and Louth – and young people

Scenes from those counties came together in Dolans to play in a tournament, followed by a networking event at St Mary’s Youth Center in Creggan.

Speaking about the event, United legend Rio Ferdinand said it was important that youngsters were given the support they needed to move forward.

“Our partnership with the Beyond the Ball Project and IFI is an essential development for my Foundation in bringing our work to young people on the island of Ireland,” said Ferdinand. Skills development to build a strong future in uncertain times.

“We know that young people have a huge amount of talent, aspirations and opinions, and this project will provide a platform to express them in a positive way to influence their future. This launch is part of an ongoing activity programme. I am delighted that we are working with Northwest Youth Services to ensure that our work is rooted within the local community and can reflect that local context.

Sean Thornton, Beyond the Ball Project Coordinator, said: “This cross-border youth-driven project provides a valuable platform for young people to make new connections with their peers across the border and programs in areas that face significant need. Addresses.” Donegal faces economic hardship and rural communities are difficult to access.

“This project provides hope for young people from diverse community backgrounds in the area, providing them with opportunities to hone their social skills, gain valuable qualifications and enhance their educational journeys. It serves as a stepping stone for these youth, guiding them towards sustainable employment prospects, and having a positive impact on their lives and the wider community.

Paddy Harte, Chair of the International Fund for Ireland, said: “IFI’s Communities in Partnership programme, which funded this collaboration with the Rio Ferdinand Foundation, focuses on developing sustainable relationships between communities and young people on a cross-border basis Which results in positive results. Change for the mutual benefit of all.

“Local communities in NI and the southern border counties are dealing with a challenging backdrop of political uncertainty, heightened community tensions and rising costs of living, all of which are beyond their control. It is important that they are given the support they need to grow and prosper despite these obstacles.

“Creating opportunities for young people from border communities to come together, learn new skills and develop lasting friendships is a vital part of this project and provides opportunities that might not otherwise be available to so many young people.”

Action from Friday’s game between Long Tower YC, Derry and Leitrim B in the Rio Ferdinand Partnership launch tournament at Sean Dolan’s GAC ground in Derry. (Photo: Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Paddy Harte, President of the International Fund for Ireland, presented third place winners Long Tower Youth Club with their medals and trophy following the Rio Ferdinand Foundation Partnership Launch Football Tournament on Friday. (Photo: Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

