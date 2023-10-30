October 31, 2023
Photos of the ‘Bark in the Park’ dog program come to County Durham Castle Parkland


Dog lovers from across the region gathered to show off their pets at the "ultimate" dog show at a County Durham park.

Attendees gathered with their dogs in the Deer Park near Raby Castle on Sunday (29 October) to take part in the Bark in the Park event.

It hosted a number of events including various activities for dogs, as well as agility demonstrations to show what man's best friend can really do.

Photos from the event showed owners enjoying the cold conditions – with many dogs wearing warmers and people wearing raincoats.

A Bark in the Park spokesperson said: “Join us this October to spend some time at Bark in the Park – the ultimate dog show in the picturesque deer park at Raby Castle!

“Expect tail-wagging fun, dog competitions and local market traders.”

The event also included a guided dog walk as people enjoyed the beauty of the parkland and explored their surroundings.

Categories on the show include “Loveliest Lady,” “Golden Oldie,” “Best Trick,” “Young Handler,” “Rescue Rascal” and “Most Look Like Their Owner.”

Various trade stalls were present at the event, many of which were selling dog accessories, gifts and other items.

Furthermore, it also has a pop-up photography studio where owners can take pictures with their beloved pets.

Paw print ceramics and ceramic paintings for children were also available to complete the offer.

Meanwhile, a canine chiropractic expert also joined the program to help owners understand their dogs’ needs.

Here are some more photos from the event:

